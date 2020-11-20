Investigation into England video continues but no action expected after Kenny and Owens meet at FAI headquarters

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, right and FAI Interim Chief Executive Gary Owens met at Abbotstown to discuss the video shown before last week's England game.. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

FAI official Gary Owens has debriefed Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and his coaching staff as part of the investigation into events ahead of last week's friendly international against England in Wembley.

But while the FAI probe into the matter in London will carry on into next week, it's expected that no action will be taken and the senior team coaching staff will proceed as normal, next up for them the draw for the World Cup qualifiers on December 7th.

The FAI revealed on Thursday that they were carrying out an investigation "surrounding content shared with our senior men’s team ahead of the recent friendly against England at Wembley Stadium".

As part of that investigation, senior team manager Kenny and also some of his staff attended FAI HQ in Abbotstown for talks with Owens, the former Interim CEO of the FAI who is still working for the association since Jonathan Hill was appointed permanent CEO. A weekend online discussion with Hill was also planned, with an FAI board meeting to follow.

It's believed that players and other staff members have been asked for input in the coming days, with a report to be compiled by Owens but it's understood there is no threat to any positions.

Players from the senior international squad have yet to comment publicly but Stephanie Roche, a current member of the women's senior squad, told RTE radio that the issue "was not worthy of an investigation".

Read More

Online Editors