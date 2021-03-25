International round-up: Italy too good for Northern Ireland, England have it easy and Scotland snatch point

Northern Ireland came up short against Italy in Parma. Alessio Marini/PA Wire.

Northern Ireland made a losing start to their World Cup qualifying campaign as they were beaten 2-0 by Italy, but there were promising signs in Parma.

On the night when captain Steven Davis matched Peter Shilton’s British record of 125 international appearances, Northern Ireland looked the better side for much of the second half but were left to rue two first-half lapses which had put the hosts in control.

The goals scored by Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile were both preventable and proved decisive with Northern Ireland unable to capitalise on opportunities to get back into the game.

Though they come out of their opening Group C fixture empty-handed, Ian Baraclough – still seeking a first win inside 90 minutes – will look to the positives from the hardest game, on paper at least, in the campaign.

Northern Ireland showed plenty of confidence from the start, forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma into an uncomfortable punch before Gavin Whyte showed good feet to break into the box, where his shot was blocked by Giorgio Chiellini.

Italy soon began to take control however, and there was a warning sign when Immobile was able to beat Jonny Evans and Craig Cathcart to Alessandro Florenzi’s lofted ball, but he could not make proper contact on his shot.

Three minutes later, another floated Florenzi pass created the opening goal as he found Berardi in space on the right, with the Sassuolo forward free to run at Bailey Peacock-Farrell and fire into the roof of the net for his fourth goal in five Italy games.

Berardi then seemed determined to add an assist, first teeing up an acrobatic effort from Immobile which Peacock-Farrell blocked, before Emerson Palmieri headed narrowly wide from another curling cross.

It was a worrying spell but gradually Northern Ireland recovered their shape and the game settled down, allowing Italy plenty of the ball but few sights of goal.

It was encouraging stuff but perhaps led to the over-confidence which undid them before the break.

Evans led a charge forward before laying the ball off for Michael Smith to cross, but with defenders out of place Italy replied on the counter-attack, with Lorenzo Insigne feeding Immobile who fizzed the ball past Peacock-Farrell.

George Saville replaced Corry Evans at the break and Northern Ireland looked revitalised as the Hull pairing of Whyte and Josh Magennis combined well to cause Italy problems.

There was a let-off when Immobile headed wide following a set-piece, but it was Northern Ireland keeping Italy pegged back and they almost got their reward in the 55th minute when the hosts got themselves in a muddle.

Manuel Locatelli sold Donnarumma short with a back-pass, almost allowing Whyte to nip in, and after Italy struggled to clear the ball a cross back into the box found Smith, who could not get enough power on his shot as he tried to guide a first-time effort.

Emboldened, Baraclough sent on Shayne Lavery for Whyte in an attacking substitution and the Linfield forward was straight into the action, almost played in by Davis before Smith’s follow-up effort was deflected over.

They were through again in the 73rd minute when Stuart Dallas broke free down the left and tried to feed Saville, but the Middlesbrough man ran into traffic in the box as another opening went begging.

The best chance came in the 88th minute courtesy of another mix-up in the Italian defence, but Paddy McNair blazed over from Davis’ cross.

Though they did not get their reward on the night, as opening defeats go, this is one that Northern Ireland can build on when Bulgaria visit Windsor Park on Wednesday.

England 5 San Marino 0

Ollie Watkins scored on his international debut as England cantered to victory against San Marino, but Gareth Southgate’s men should have made more of their dominance against the world’s worst side in this World Cup qualifier.

While a shot at European glory on home soil is just months away, the main focus right now is the road to Qatar and the 2018 semi-finalists took a simple first step towards next year’s tournament on Thursday.

It was always going to be a case of how many England would score against San Marino rather than the outcome at empty Wembley, where Southgate did not get the ruthless edge he called for despite running out 5-0 winners.

Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse opened the scoring – and his international account – against the side ranked 210th and last in the world before Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed home.

Raheem Sterling, captaining the side in the absence of the rested Harry Kane, added a deflected third, which would be all England managed in the first half despite getting away 22 shots.

Poor finishing and fine saves from inspired San Marino goalkeeper Elia Benedettini kept the scoreline down, just as it did in the second half.

Rejuvenated Jesse Lingard marked his international return with an assist for Calvert-Lewin, whose replacement Watkins coolly opened his own international account as the clock wound down.

After days of discussions, England presented a unified front against discrimination by taking the knee before a match that saw Southgate – in his 50th game in charge – return to a four-man backline.

It was one-way traffic from the outset. Calvert-Lewin somehow failed to score a sixth-minute opener when failing to connect cleanly with a Reece James cross, and Sterling twice heading off target.

Lingard, winning his first cap since June 2019, was denied from 25 yards by a fine stop by Benedettini, who will have been as relieved as he was surprised when another returning player missed moments later.

Unmarked John Stones somehow scooped over the San Marino goal from six yards, but the Three Lions’ pressure inevitably told in the 14th minute.

Ben Chilwell followed smart build-up play by laying off for Ward-Prowse to sweep home his first international goal.

England extended their advantage seven minutes later. James again showed his quality from out wide, swinging in a ball from the right that Calvert-Lewin headed home.

San Marino’s goal remained under attack but Benedettini was doing his utmost to keep the score down, superbly tipping over Chilwell’s long-range strike and then denying a dipping Mount effort with his feet.

Sterling sent a looping effort just off target as the England onslaught continued, with the stand-in skipper finally getting on the scoresheet in the 31st minute.

San Marino gave away possession attempting to play out from the back, with Mount taking the ball and Sterling firing home via a deflection off of Dante Rossi.

Calvert-Lewin sliced wide as England continued to open the visitors up with ease.

Lingard miscued after San Marino set up a rare counter-attacking opportunity and Benedettini came to the rescue to deny the West Ham loanee a fourth before half-time.

The hosts brought on Kieran Trippier, Tyrone Mings, Phil Foden and 17-year-old Jude Bellingham for the second half, which was just eight minutes old when they added a fourth.

Chilwell put Lingard behind the San Marino defence and the attacking midfielder put it on a plate for Calvert-Lewin to notch from close range.

Foden and Lingard had half-chances either side of Aston Villa striker Watkins coming on for his debut in place of Calvert-Lewin.

Lingard continued to look lively on the left, while Bellingham saw an acrobatic effort hit the ground and bounce over San Marino’s goal shortly after Benedettini thwarted Ward-Prowse.

The Saints set-piece specialist looked set to grab his second of the night, only for the goalkeeper to tip his free-kick onto the post.

Benedettini also thwarted Lingard and Bellingham missed the target, but he would be beaten one more time as debutant Watkins brilliantly drove into the bottom corner in the 83rd minute.

Scotland 2 Austria 2

John McGinn’s superb overhead kick rescued a point for Scotland in the 85th minute of their opening World Cup qualifier against Austria.

Steve Clarke’s side twice came from behind at Hampden to seal a 2-2 draw following a thrilling second half.

Norwich defender Grant Hanley headed Scotland’s first goal in his first international for three years but Sasa Kalajdzic headed his second goal of the night in the 80th minute.

McGinn’s inspired piece of play earned Scotland a point their play merited after a slow start and they might have had more with Ryan Christie denied a strong penalty claim.

Both Hanley and Jack Hendry made their first international appearances since 2018 in the back three with Scott McTominay moved forward into his natural midfield role following his recent goalscoring form for Manchester United.

McGinn lined up beside McTominay with Christie and Stuart Armstrong supporting Lyndon Dykes.

Austria signalled their intent inside 60 seconds when Christoph Baumgartner drove forward and Kalajdzic swept a loose ball wide from 16 yards.

The visitors dominated possession in the opening quarter and David Marshall made a decent stop from Baumgartner after one flick had breached the Scotland midfield.

Steve Clarke’s side were struggling to get into the game but they improved towards the half-hour mark and Armstrong had a couple of wayward shots.

Christie had the chance of the half in the 42nd minute after goalkeeper Alexander Schlager passed the ball straight to Dykes. The forward set up Christie, who sidestepped a defender but saw his effort stopped by the keeper’s foot.

The Celtic midfielder forced another decent save before the break following a well-worked free-kick.

The opener came in the 55th minute after Marshall could only push Florian Grillitsch’s bouncing long-range effort in front of him. Kalajdzic got ahead of Hendry to net amid offside appeals.

Scotland should have had a penalty within a minute when Stefan Ilsanker lost track of an aerial ball and wrapped his arms around Christie. Spanish referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande delivered a theatrical ‘no foul’ signal.

The hosts soon came close when Armstrong burst into the box but fired a yard beyond far post when a more subtle approach might have set up Dykes.

Kalajdzic then headed home from close range but was penalised for a push on Kieran Tierney.

Che Adams came on for his debut in place of Southampton team-mate Armstrong in the 66th minute and Scotland levelled five minutes later.

Ilsanker expected his goalkeeper to come out and claim Stephen O’Donnell’s free-kick from near the halfway line and Hanley was able to head home unchallenged from seven yards.

Scotland sensed the three points were there for the taking and a couple of low deliveries from Andy Robertson caused problems. Austria survived a goalmouth scramble before Dykes just failed to make contact with the second cross.

But the visitors were not content to sit back and Kalajdzic got to Stefan Lainer’s cross ahead of Hendry and headed into the top corner from 12 yards in the 80th minute.

Scotland again showed their spirit and McGinn produced his piece of magic after Christie headed a half-cleared cross back into the box. The visitors claimed for offside but replays showed the Aston Villa man was half a yard on.

Both sides pushed for a winner and Hanley headed wide under pressure before McTominay curled a free-kick well over in stoppage-time.

PA Media