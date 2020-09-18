Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens issues warning to Oireachtas committee over League of Ireland and Euro 2021 fears

FAI Interim Chief Executive Gary Owens, left, and League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon told an Oireachtas committee about the challenges facing Irish football due to Covid-19. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens has admitted his fears for the 2021 League of Ireland season and indicated that debates loom about next summer's European Championships amid Covid-19 related uncertainty.

Owens - who is on the way out of Abbotstown - said that the pandemic had cost Irish football €19m and offered his view that the outlook for next year is similarly bleak without the return of spectators or significant state support.

He told an Oireachtas Committee hearing that the football body, who needed urgent help from the government to stay afloat before the health emergency, had come looking for an extra €19.2m package to cope with exceptional circumstances.

"This time we are not responsible and we are not alone," said Owens, who was accompanied by counterparts from the IRFU and GAA in making submissions that are effectively built around lobbying for a greater number of fans being allowed to attend matches.

The FAI desperately need the revenue from supporters attending international games at the Aviva Stadium.

"We still have to go through 2021 and I can't see it really improving much unless we get fans back into the stadiums and we certainly won't get full capacity back in so we will have a big financial hit next year and we'll have to go through the same process again," said Owens.

League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon detailed how the FAI provided €3.5m of support to clubs in the SSE Airtricity League and the Women's National League in order for a curtailed 2020 season to be completed and a greater amount would be required for a full 2021 campaign to take place.

He said they are looking to next year on the basis of three scenarios.

The first is full stadiums, which he described as 'unlikely', the second is limited capacity attendances and the third is closed doors football for the entire year. Scanlon said "it would be very difficult for a professional league to be able to continue" in that third scenario without significant financial assistance.

"Next year is a real concern," said Scanlon. "We have a strategic working group and the clubs are hammering home that concern to us. It will be very difficult for them to continue unless we provide that investment again."

That echoed sentiments from Owens who said he was 'very worried' and 'contingency plans' would be necessary.

"Clubs that qualify for Europe will have a better opportunity," said Owens. "Clubs that don't will really struggle next year. Going into 2021, it will be very difficult without any fans in the ground and financial support."

He said that the income generated from streaming games was 'disappointingly low' but in line with the FAI's budgetary projections. Owens' deputy Niall Quinn had said the response to the WatchLOI service was encouraging as a starting point but did not go into detail.

Owens did appear to be speaking generally about the potential revenue available from that source and said other initiatives such as central purchasing for merchandise was being explored to help clubs.

While the League of Ireland situation is a pressing short term concern with an impact on livelihoods, Ireland's co-hosting of the European Championships looks set to come under scrutiny in the coming months.

Owens said he was on a conference call with UEFA earlier this week where officials stated their confidence that the rescheduled competition could proceed as planned next summer with supporters present.

Next week, there will be 20,000 fans present at the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest as part of a pilot project that European football's authorities are viewing as vital with next summer in mind.

But Owens had also raised doubts about the possibility of full stadiums being permitted in 2021 - ultimately local authorities in each country will set those rules - and this would pose complications for the Euros given tickets have been sold and budgets were devised with packed grounds in mind.

"The feedback I am getting is that they (UEFA) are confident they can hold the Euros with fans attending the games. That may well change," said Owens.

"We have to work here with local government and the expert medical group. That's why next week is very important. They (UEFA) are doing that with an eye on the Euros next year.



"As things stand today, we are still expecting to hold the Euros here with fans and we have a challenge in trying to convince everybody that should happen."

Online Editors