Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens defends decision to retain Rea Walshe in her role

Interim FAI CEO Gary Owens has defended the decision to retain chief operating officer Rea Walshe after she went through an interview process to keep her job.

It was announced earlier this week that Walshe will be a member of the Senior Leadership team going forward even though her links with the John Delaney regime came under fresh scrutiny when the Sunday Independent reported she was paid for personal legal advice by the ex-CEO when she was the FAI's corporate affairs and licensing director.

In a wide ranging interview with The Currency, Owens stands over the vote of confidence in Walshe.

The interim CEO headed up the interview panel before her appointment was ratified by the board. It's understood that only one other candidate went for the role which was only open to internal applicants.

"I found nothing in any of the reports that would in any way question her competency or what she had been doing in the past," Owens told The Currency.

"She was appointed by the board last year as an interim CEO, by Sport Ireland to do an internal review. She's a talented person. She knows all the reforms that are required. She is a qualified solicitor.

"She has a lot of experience. I was obviously testing all that over the past few months. I wouldn't be recommending someone not up to it."

Owens also explained why Mark Scanlon landed the post of League of Ireland director through the same process. He said the FAI would have gone to look for an external candidate if they weren't satisfied that the schools and third level co-ordinator was up to it.

"Mark has done a great job with the schools and universities so I was really impressed with the way he developed the whole strategy for that. Now he takes on the bigger challenge which is the League of Ireland," he said.

"We need someone on the internal side actually driving the whole agenda for the League of Ireland. We never really had someone doing that from a commercial, football and strategic perspective. I think he could be good, very good.

"Maybe it could (have gone to someone with a better CV) but the first thing we wanted to do was see if the talent pool was there internally. One of the things Yvonne (Clancy - HR consultant) tried to look at was competency and if we were not happy with what was internal we would have gone external."

Owens was speaking before government asserted in Dáil business that the terms of the contentious memorandum of understanding (MoU) arising from January's rescue deal is not open for negotiation.

Unhappy FAI Board and Council members feel that giving independent directors 50pc representation around the top table would be giving control to outside influences.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that state funding and Covid-19 relief support would not be made available to the FAI until their members approve the MoU at an EGM.

Owens said that Council members will still have power if they green light the changes.

"The board is basically reportable to council," he said.

"So if the six and six split doesn't work, ultimately the council can change that. The six and six, where would you get the benefit of that? You'd get some credibility in government. You'd meet the requirements of the stakeholders who have put all the money in. Ultimately council is the overarching hierarchy in the whole structure. That is not changing."

