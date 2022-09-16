Instead of calling out Stephen Kenny, Jurgen Klopp should just call him

A simple gesture from the Liverpool boss might prevent a minor issue from becoming a major problem

The injury status of Caoimhín Kelleher became a point of tension between the Irish and Liverpool camps. Photo: Sportsfile

The 24-man squad announced yesterday may have only one international manager but the players involved answer to 20 different club managers.

And while they may owe fidelity to the flag and loyalty to the nation, their main priority otherwise is duty to the employers who pay them handsomely for the privilege.

History is littered with occasions when this subtle distinction can be (un)wittingly ignored; substantial divisions can often occur, if rarely.

These can prove damaging to the player and the country for they are eternally wedded; the club, much more often than not, can navigate the ruins. Divorce is a much simpler option for them.

Stephen Kenny will not have spoken to every single one of the 20 managers involved before selecting his squad, but there will have been communication between the FAI and the clubs, as there always is before an international window.

T here are also fairly official and routine communications back and forth from club and international doctors concerning players who may or may not be available.

These exhaustively turgid exercises in medical terminology also, understandably, rarely seep into the public domain.

That’s because no news is good news. But on the rare occasions the public does become aware of it, some news is always bad news.

Caoimhín Kelleher’s absence from this squad offers glad, if uninvited, tidings for Gavin Bazunu amidst their internecine squabble for the Ireland number one jersey.

But it continues to cast a pall over an issue of seeming minor significance which has imperceptibly developed into something slightly larger; the journey from subtle to substantial can be swift.

Earlier this summer, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed frustration when his netminder aggravated a groin injury in pre-season, one which had been tweaked, he said, during the international window.

“Caoimh’ felt something after the international game and everybody, the medical department there, told him it’s fine and it will be good after holiday,” said Klopp.

“He came back and first training, (he) felt it again. We checked it and it was not good.”

Klopp’s remarks surprised Kenny last month, when he responded: “I actually wasn’t aware that he was injured, to be honest with you. If he had have been injured, he would have been out of training or not training.”

Expanding on the issue, Kenny said: “They (Ireland’s medical staff) always have medical notes on every injury, extensive notes, and we have no medical notes on Caoimhín from that camp. There are no medical notes.

“If he did tweak something, we weren’t aware of it. He played terrifically well in the game but it’s just one of those things. We’ll all move on.

“He got injured in training when he went back. He’s nearly back. It’s unfortunate for Caoimhín.

“I haven’t spoken to Jurgen Klopp but the medical teams have been in constant contact so that’s been evident.”

Asked specifically if Kelleher picked up the injury in the second June game against Ukraine, Kenny said: “That seems to have been what was relayed back. But that was not conveyed.”

Normally when events like this occur, there would be communication between the Ireland doctor and manager, then between the international and club medical staff.

With two sides maintaining apparently contradictory, if not confusing positions, surrounding the issue, it would seem to us that in the absence of any satisfactory conclusion to this episode, it might be appropriate to preclude the possibility of further complications arising.

While it is too late now to rectify what has happened, steps can be taken to ensure that such a seemingly trifle issue is not allowed to erode any confidence that exists between club and country.

Would it not be apt for Kenny to ring Klopp, to draw a line in the sand, we wondered?

“I’m sure we’re fine,” said Kenny. “We’ve got great respect for Liverpool. I’m sure it’s not an issue.”

That may be the assumption, but assumptions can be dangerous.

There is no danger of this Merseyside squabble escalating to the pantomime proportions when Roy Keane ridiculed Everton in his time as an assistant but, if there has been a communication breakdown, it is always best to reconnect.

That goes for Klopp too, a man who seems unnervingly familiar with always occupying the higher moral ground. He too should seek to engineer some contact with his fellow manager and, even if they agree to disagree on what happened in June and thereafter, developing a professional relationship would appear prudent.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SQUAD

(v Scotland and Armenia)

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City). Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Fulham), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End). Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Jason Knight (Derby County), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Hourihane (Derby County), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City). Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).

FIXTURES

UEFA Nations League 2022 League B, Group 1

Saturday, September 24: Scotland v Republic of Ireland, Hampden Park, Glasgow, 7.45

Tuesday, September 27: Republic of Ireland v Armenia, Aviva Stadium, 7.45