Injury woe for Ireland ahead of crunch Slovakia showdown as Troy Parrott suffers fresh setback

Millwall look set to be without forward Troy Parrott for the Sky Bet Championship match against London rivals Brentford.

The on-loan Tottenham striker, who missed the start to the Championship campaign with a quad injury, was forced off at half-time during the Carabao Cup defeat by Burnley because of an ankle problem.

The extent of Parrott’s injury continues to be assessed, but it could make him a doubt for the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2020 play-off.

Lions boss Gary Rowett had made some eight changes for the midweek cup tie, so the likes of defender Jake Cooper should come back into the side.

Read More

Brentford are also expected to bring back their regulars for the Championship fixture.

Bees boss Thomas Frank had made sweeping changes for their cup tie at West Brom, which they won 5-4 on penalties.

Luke Daniels should come back in goal ahead of David Raya, who made his first start of the season at The Hawthorns and is a reported transfer target for Arsenal.

Forward Marcus Forss will be hoping for another chance to impress after leading the attack on Tuesday night and scoring from the spot during the second half. Midfielder Mathias Jensen (ankle) continues to be assessed.

PA Media