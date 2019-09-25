Sport International Soccer

Injury scare for Ireland as Shane Duffy hobbles off during Brighton's Carabao Cup tie

Brighton and Hove Albion's Shane Duffy (right) appears injured during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.
Daniel McDonnell

SHANE DUFFY has given Ireland an injury scare ahead of the crunch double header with Georgia and Switzerland after hobbling off in Brighton's EFL Cup game with Aston Villa tonight.

The Derryman hobbled off after 71 minutes at the Amex Stadium, walking down the tunnel with his right sock rolled down.

Duffy was selected for an experimental Brighton side after losing his place for last weekend's Premier League game with Newcastle.

He remains an integral member of Mick McCarthy's plans and he will be hoping for a positive update ahead of the announcement of his squad next Tuesday.

Ireland take on Georgia in Tbilisi on October 12 before facing Switzerland in Geneva three days later.

