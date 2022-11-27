It was an unforgivable error.

The first taxi in a new country. Small talk. You’ve probably been in this type of discussion.

“Where are you from sir?” asks the driver.

“Ireland…”

“England?”

“No, Ireland… Ireland.”

“Ahhh Ireland…” he replies. “Beer, beer, beer.”

Polite, slightly awkward laughter. And silence.

Empty buildings are around every corner in Doha

Empty buildings are around every corner in Doha

“Are you from Qatar yourself?”

Laughter from the front. Genuine laughter. Sort of a ‘I think you might be an idiot, sir’ type of laughter.

“Qataris don’t drive taxis sir,” he says, eventually. “The Qataris are very rich.”

He was, of course, completely correct. And, for the rest of this short journey, this native of Pakistan was determined to illustrate that point.

Mexican fans getting into the spirit of things in Doha

Mexican fans getting into the spirit of things in Doha

We were in the middle lane of a dual carriageway-style ring road which seems to be wrapped around the city of Doha – imagine the M50 woven in and out of Dublin city centre. Slower cars to the right, fast ones to the left.

The man up top decided to speculate on the ownership of all the high-end vehicles that raced up the inside.

“Qatari,” he says as a white Lexus whizzes past.

A Mercedes SUV is next.

“Qatari.”

And so it continued.

This really shouldn’t come as a great surprise to anyone tuned into the rise of an oil-rich country with the wealth to effectively buy the biggest event in sport.

Qatar is a country of three million people, but only around 380,000 or so are Qatari citizens. The rest are expat workers, the majority of them arriving since the turn of the century, when the official figure was circa 645,000.

By 2010, the year when FIFA made their controversial decision, it had jumped to 1.7 million. From there, it has continued to rise.

They are the engine of the country, even if they have no control over the direction of it.

The total of migrant workers from South Asia is estimated to be around the 1.5 million mark, with more Indians, Bangladeshis and Nepalese here than there are residents. Sri Lankan and Pakistani communities are growing too.

A lot of the hotel porters and security staff are from Africa, Kenya and Sudan in particular. Meanwhile, there’s a sizeable Philippines contingent, a good number of whom can be found in the hospitality trade.

This wouldn’t be unique to Qatar, but it’s the conditions in which a portion of the migrants operate in that is central to the discomfort around this World Cup coming here.

It’s not on the minds of every visitor – organisers will say it’s the northern Europeans who keep going on about these issues while ignoring problems in their own back garden – but that’s the worst kind of whataboutery.

It can’t deflect from restrictive labour rules equated with ‘modern slavery’ and the high volume of unexplained deaths linked with stadium construction. This is why it’s the most contentious renewal in the tournament’s history.

All of this makes the postcard, a traditional set-piece of covering a major event, something of a challenge.

There’s an unofficial formula for these things. Go to a country, sample the atmosphere, and try and reflect the mood on the ground by painting a picture of the sights and sounds. Find out what the locals think.

Often, a week is long enough to get a feel for a place. But seven days after arriving in Doha, honesty is the best policy. Anyone who says they’ve completely figured it out in that time-frame is bluffing.

The issue isn’t what you see. It’s the grey area around what you don’t see.

Tales of forced evictions, a clearing out of certain workers and the shutting down of sites for the duration of the competition plants the suspicion that you are experiencing an alternative reality to the norm.

As you might expect, the red carpet is being rolled out for the guests.

It hasn’t been plain sailing for spectators – there have been issues with tickets and accommodation – but the travel network works reasonably well, with a high-tech metro and helpful volunteers at every corner.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community would rightly bristle at the suggestion that Qatar is safe, but there is no edge on the streets. Lose your way and there will always be someone close by ready to help. There is no danger in plain sight.

Maybe this is just the lived experience of a white guy wearing an official accreditation badge, but it’s accurate to say the fans of various countries who have paid their way here do seem to be having a reasonably good time, even without a proliferation pubs and the familiar hubs.

With five of the eight stadiums accessible on the metro and the others serviced by shuttles, there’s a basic infrastructure that’s working to a degree. Local media and even international outlets are pumping out stories that could effectively be summarised as: “Qatar – it’s not so bad really.”

But what are we missing? Step just a small bit off the main routes and it’s impossible to miss the abandoned projects, some delayed and a work in progress, others which are not expected to resume. The feeling is that the hosts didn’t want the world’s media to see those with the hardest jobs slogging it out in the sun. That, or it was concerns around congestion on roads and rail. Either way, there’s a ghostland vibe to decent-sized areas.

In the district of Al Sadd, where this reporter is based, half-finished office blocks are plastered with signs reflecting there is office space for rent. Around every corner, you’ll find a new one. The overriding sense is that Qatar has tried to move too fast for what’s viable.

While there are grandiose shopping malls dotted around the city, there’s a glut of smaller projects in Al Sadd that have either stalled or been dramatically scaled back.

Partially completed car parks outside mini shopping centres are mostly rubble and sand. Qatar ran out of time to present the furnished house. Instead, they’ve focused on the front room.

Even Google Maps is highlighting missed targets. It advertises a 24-hour pharmacy in the vicinity of my hotel which isn’t done yet; this is indoors and off the main drag so work is continuing here.

I popped into the cafe next door to order a sandwich off the menu and ask for the Wi-Fi code and was told neither were available as it was only their second day in business.

The staff out front were putting a brave face on the situation as they delivered disappointment to every new customer making the same assumption.

And these are first-world problems in the context of what’s going on elsewhere. The Pakistani taxi driver was a cheerful guide, pointing out landmarks on the ring road. He moved here five years ago. The opportunity was attractive to him. But he’s not paid to paper over the cracks.

“Do you like it in Qatar?” I ask.

“My life here is very hard,” he replies without a pause.

He’s a driver working 12 hours a day and says that he can expect to take home 100 riyal (around €26) for his efforts.

And he admits that his job is one of the better ones. There are lowly-paid migrants in menial jobs collecting around 1,000 riyal per month (€260) and many of those are in debt brought about by the terms and conditions of their entry.

Within the imported population, there is a hierarchy too. They aren’t all enduring a nightmare. And many are enjoying this tournament as a reference point to find common ground with the strangers they have to send in the right direction.

Our 15-minute, traffic-free journey is a fare of 44 riyal, close to half his daily wage. The reward is only a fraction of his endeavour.

Inequalities exist in all societies, including our own, but in Qatar the differences are even more pronounced and in your face.

Life in the fast line isn’t for everyone.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​