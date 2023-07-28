Indo World Cup Daily: Vera Pauw’s future as Ireland manager comes into focus as debut World Cup draws to a close

Vera Pauw's future as Ireland manager is set to come into focus as Ireland get set to sign-off on their debut World Cup.

The Ireland squad play their final group stage against Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday after which they will return home. Dave Kelly talks about how discussions over a new contract for Pauw appeared to have stalled before the World Cup and whether she can take the team to the next level.

