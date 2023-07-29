Indo World Cup Daily: Uncertainty over Vera Pauw’s future as Ireland gear up for one last dance in Brisbane

Indo World Cup Daily: One last dance together in Brisbane for Ireland World Cup squad

The Ireland squad are spending their last few days together in Brisbane before their World Cup group finale against Nigeria on Monday.

There's uncertainty over the future of Vera Pauw and whether she will be offered a new contract by the FAI. And will any players decide to retire from international football post-World Cup? Dave Kelly discusses these topics with Sinéad Kissane on Indo World Cup Daily.

