Indo World Cup Daily: Tensions rise between Vera Pauw and Katie McCabe in controversial end to Ireland's World Cup

Ireland's World Cup controversially finished with Vera Pauw publicly reprimanding Katie McCabe for calling for a change to be made to the team with the Ireland captain appearing to respond to Pauw with a mouth zipped emoji on social media.

Ireland gained their first point of the World Cup with a 0-0 draw with Nigeria in Brisbane. With Pauw's contract coming to an end, David Kelly discussed the rising tension between the manager and the captain and the possible ramifications of this fall-out with Sinéad Kissane on Indo World Cup Daily.