Indo World Cup Daily: Ireland need a more aggressive and brave approach - Marie Hourihan

Former international Marie Hourihan says Vera Pauw needs to deploy a more aggressive and brave approach for the team if Ireland are to remain in the Women's World Cup beyond the group stage.

Ireland - bottom of Group B - need to get some points out of their game with Canada next Wednesday.

Hourihan spoke to Sinéad Kissane on Indo World Cup Daily and is confident that, with changes, Ireland can beat the Olympic champions.

Indo World Cup Daily: Ireland need a more aggressive and brave approach - Hourihan