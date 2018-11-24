IN... McCarthy to return as Irish boss after agreeing €1.2m contract

Mick McCarthy will this weekend be unveiled as Ireland's new manager after he officially puts pen to paper on a new €1.2m deal.

McCarthy will return for a second stint on a two-year deal, with the association holding the option on another two, and he will be assisted by long-term number two Terry Connor and Ireland's record goalscorer Robbie Keane.

He was identified by the FAI as the man they wanted to replace Martin O'Neill with Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny the only other candidate to be seriously considered.

Kenny felt he was in with a chance and made it clear that he wanted to be the senior team manager when approached by the Abbotstown authorities about the vacant U21 role.

The Dundalk boss believed that he would get a further opportunity to press his claims to the FAI this weekend, but the board had settled on McCarthy as the preferred choice.

He was very keen to return having been passed over back in 2013 when O'Neill got the nod.

And the FAI were anxious to have a new man in quickly with a view to tomorrow week's Euro 2020 draw which will be staged in Dublin.

The 59-year-old will get to work immediately once his opening press conference - which is pencilled in for tomorrow afternoon - is out of the way.

One of his first tasks will be to arrange a meeting with Declan Rice with a view to trying to keep the 19-year-old on board. It's expected that Rice will make a final decision between Ireland and England before the year is out.

McCarthy's international experience was a major factor in giving him the nod, and he will have to hit the ground running in March with a pair of competitive qualifiers kicking off his rein.

That factor counted against Kenny, with the FAI still hopeful they can persuade the second choice to take the U21 role. But Dundalk do not expect Kenny to jump ship as he will be given strong backing with a view to a European campaign next summer. The 47-year-old spent part of yesterday discussing their pre-season plans.

