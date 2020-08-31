| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

In his first game in charge, Stephen Kenny has to make a huge decision on two of Ireland's best players

Paul McGrath

Stephen Kenny must make a call on whether to go with Seamus Coleman or Matt Doherty for his first game in charge. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Stephen Kenny must make a call on whether to go with Seamus Coleman or Matt Doherty for his first game in charge. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny must make a call on whether to go with Seamus Coleman or Matt Doherty for his first game in charge. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Stephen Kenny must make a call on whether to go with Seamus Coleman or Matt Doherty for his first game in charge. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A FRESH start with a new manager only ever happened to me once in international football – and didn’t it lead to some great times with Jack Charlton.

I made my debut under Eoin Hand who had been in the job for quite a while when he called me up in 1985.

Eoin’s team had been robbed back in 1980-81 when dodgy decisions, given in Paris and Brussels, cost Ireland a place at the 1982 World Cup Finals in Spain.

Related Content