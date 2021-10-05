In form Callum Robinson hoping to make impact on Ireland return

WBA star Callum Robinson is hoping to make a striking impression as he returns to Stephen Kenny’s squad for this week’s World Cup qualification dead rubber in Azerbaijan.

The Baggies hit man has not been able to make a substantial contribution to the mis-firing national side but has been in prolific form for the promotion-chasing midlanders.

Robinson has scored three goals and added three assists in just 10 outings this season with only seven starts to his name.

“Obviously it was annoying for me. I started the season so well at club level and then I was ready to join with the lads, but then sadly I caught corona again, so that’s twice, which is a nightmare.

“It took me a few weeks even when I got back to West Brom to feel 100 percent. But I feel much better now. I got my energy back a few weeks ago, I’ve got my fitness back and I’ve played in the last few games for West Brom and I feel ready to play in these games.”

“I’ve said in previous interviews that I want to be involved in goals, in scoring and assisting and being a threat further up the pitch.

“I’ve been doing it at club level, assisting and scoring goals for West Brom, so hopefully I can bring that to international level for these two games.

“Obviously it’s a different standard. You are playing against the best players in every country, so you could say it’s obviously tougher.

“But then again the Championship is a very good level and I’m fortunate that at Championship level and here I’m playing with good players.

“So chances will definitely be created or I’ll be creating them and hopefully we can put them away.”