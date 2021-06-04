'I'm trying to save her career' - Ireland manager Vera Pauw on Tyler Toland's continued absence

Ireland manager Vera Pauw has named her squad for the friendlies against Iceland. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

There is still no place for Tyler Toland as Ireland manager Vera Pauw recalled Ciara Grant and Roma McLaughlin ahead of this month’s pair of friendlies against Iceland.

Referring to Toland’s continued absence, Pauw reiterated her stance that she will not accept a call from the exiled player.

“I have not called her,” said the Dutch native. “I am trying to save her career. If I call her, it will not help her.”

Speaking about the forthcoming friendlies, Pauw also added that the Iceland meetings will provide a perfect platform to prepare for the beginning of the World Cup qualifiers later this year.

“Iceland are fantastic opponents because they have a similar style to Sweden and Finland an aklso under the pressure we can still play.

“It’s about building momentum against strong opponents and it will help us develop our attacking game. We can jump a level in defence and in attack. That is why we chose these opponents.

“We will have more sessions and also some new players and although we lose a few players with injuries, we can see others. We won’t play everyone in the two games.

“In every game we have to become better. We are building and we are fighting for at least a play-off, we feel we can be ready and become more balanced in our play.”

Grant, who has won 15 caps for her country, has stood out for Shelbourne since resuming her SSE Airtricity Women’s National League career last year after spending time to focus on becoming a Doctor.

The Donegal native has previously filled in as team doctor with Ireland in March 2020.

McLaughlin was recently selected to the Division 1 Women’s Soccer All-America Third Team for the second successive year after helping Central Connecticut State University retain the NEC Women’s Soccer Championship.

She has won five caps for Ireland.

One of the eight WNL players included in the squad is Shelbourne’s dual star, Saoirse Noonan, who had previously been named to provisional selections but will be part of the set-up for the first time.

Injuries rule out goalkeeper Marie Hourihan, midfielders Ruesha Littlejohn and Ellen Molloy, as well as forwards Leanne Kiernan, Kyra Carusa and Emily Whelan.

Meanwhile, Harriet Scott and Julie-Ann Russell are both unavailable.

The squad and staff will depart for Reykjavik on Monday, June 6th via a chartered flight for the games on Friday, June 11th and Tuesday, June 15th.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Unattached), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Éabha O’Mahony (Cork City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (Unattached), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne)

International Friendly Games

June 11: Iceland v Republic of Ireland, Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik, KO 18:00 (Irish Time), LIVE on RTÉ Player & News Channel

June 15: Iceland v Republic of Ireland, Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik, KO 18:00 (Irish Time), LIVE on RTÉ Player & News Channel