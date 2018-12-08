FAI chief executive John Delaney has told Irish supporters groups that protests will not result in him leaving his position.

'I'm still going to be where I am' - John Delaney tells supporters groups that protests won't work

Delaney has come under fire from some Irish fans over his running of the association.

Banners calling for the 51-year-old to be removed were taken off Irish fans ahead of the Nations League clash with Denmark in Aarhus Last month.

Delaney met with fans at a Dublin pub on Thursday evening and outlined how he will be staying even if the protests continue.

"The protest doesn't suit anyone," he said, according to a report in the Irish Sun.

"What I'd be saying is put a line in the sand. From now on if there's a problem we'll sort it out, but draw a line.

"If you say 'no', that's fine.. on you go and protest away. I'm still going to be where I am."

He told the gathering that he was confident of securing 800 tickets for Ireland's game against Gibraltar in March.

Delaney also committed to making an increased percentage of tickets available to supporter's clubs.

