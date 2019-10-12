Mick McCarthy cut an exasperated figure as he doubled down on his belief that Ireland had gained a point in Tbilisi rather than dropping two.

'I'm not going away disappointed' - Mick McCarthy takes a point in Tbilisi as he defends late Connolly call

The 60-year-old was not entirely satisfied with the questions fired his way in the aftermath of a dull scoreless draw.

McCarthy acknowledged that his team needed to use the ball much better, but still believes that four points from two games with Georgia this year is a respectable return.

"They're a good team but I get the feeling, even from the Georgian journalists, that we should be much better and should go and win. That's a ridiculous notion," said McCarthy.

"I wanted to win but I'm not going away disappointed. We could have been better offensively but defensively we were very good.

"If you had offered me four points from Georgia at the start of the competition, I would have taken it."

Ireland's Aaron Connolly in action against Gia Grigalava of Georgia during the Euro 2020 qualifier in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The visiting manager suggested that Georgia were able to play with freedom because the game didn't matter too much to them, whereas Ireland are firmly in the qualification picture.

When asked to expand on that by an Irish journalist, he replied: "Have you ever played at senior professional level? Obviously not.

"Yes it (pressure) does affect you, absolutely it does. I'm not suggesting that it's affecting us. I'm suggesting that having the freedom to play the way they did is a bonus for them."

McCarthy added that he had no regrets about leaving it late to bring in Aaron Connolly, stating that he was keen for James Collins to stay on the pitch for set piece purposes at both ends of the pitch.

"Not really, no, I was conscious of making sure we could defend free kicks and corners," he said, in response to a query on whether he regretted not bringing in the dangerous teenager sooner.

"I was conscious of making sure we could defend free kicks and corners, as much as anything, with the bodies we have in the box. James Collins had a right old scrap there and he was defending the six-yard box.

"I just thought in the time we might nick it with him (Connolly), he's done really well and he's put himself in a place to play on Tuesday."

