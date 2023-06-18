‘I’m not concerned about myself at the moment’ – Stephen Kenny not worried about his future

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has insisted that his only focus is tomorrow’s Euro 24 qualifier against Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium.

Kenny is firmly under the spotlight again following Friday night’s defeat to Greece in Athens. It’s the third successive campaign — the 2022 World Cup tilt and last year’s Nations League group — his side have lost their opening two games.

Ireland were always going to be outsiders to emerge from Group B after landing a pool with France and Netherlands but Friday’s deserved defeat away to the fourth seeds has put Kenny in a tight spot. And he has acknowledged there’ll be questions about his future.

He was asked if he was worried about his own standing.

“I’m disappointed with the game, [and] I hear what you’re saying,” he said. “I’m not concerned about myself at the moment. We have to get ready for Monday now, for the game against Gibraltar. It’s a game we have to win and we have to make sure we’re ready.”

Greece v Ireland post-match reaction

Matt Doherty will miss the match after his late dismissal in Athens, but he did come out in defence of the management team.

“They do everything possible for us,” he said, with reference to Kenny, Keith Andrews and John O’Shea. “That’s not the problem. Their future should be to stay on and I don’t see why they wouldn’t.”

However, the manner of the defeat is what will concern the FAI when they sit down for their regular review of the window.

In contrast to previous losses under his watch, Kenny effectively admitted that his side could have no complaints about the outcome and he said that he must shoulder the blame.

“It was a harsh reality for some of the players, [they] played below their levels,” he said.

“That’s my responsibility. That’s my job, to get them to the levels they need so we’re disappointed with that. Of course I’m going to be down after we lost a game like this, an important game in the group. That’s the reality of the job.”