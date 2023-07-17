‘I’m just focused on the World Cup’ – Heather Payne puts club future on hold as ‘biggest game of our lives’ looms

Republic of Ireland's Heather Payne poses for a portrait at River Quay Green South Bank in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Heather Payne says she will park her club future to concentrate on her country’s presence at their first World Cup.

The Ballinasloe woman is primed to finish up with Florida State University and a prospective move to the UK is in the offing but the re-configured Irish right wing-back is trying not to worry about her day job as Thursday’s ominous opener against Australia looms.

“I was in talks before the World Cup but now I’m just focused on the World Cup,” says 23-year-old Payne. “I’ll worry about that when I get back.”

“I’ve been talking to a few people, but no decision has been made yet. I knew when I left for Australia that I’d leave that for a while.

“We are in camp now with the biggest game of our lives on Thursday, so I try to focus on that a lot more.”

Hers is a task deserving of complete attention.

Whether it is the electric Cortnee Vine haring outside her, or Cailtin Foord dropping out left, before the devilish trickery of Mary Fowler arrives – that is, if she does not start herself – Payne will have her hands full.

Given she has had to occupy the same flanks of two of the biggest stars in world football, Sophia Smith and Selma Bacha, she is ready for it.

“Honestly I think the US was a bigger test that France. Obviously the French wingers are outstanding.

“Selma is outstanding but France are more possession-based, they move the ball very quickly.

“But with the US, I felt like there were more one-v-ones on the wing, with Sophia Smith. They were all very quick.

“And you see the Australian wingers are all very quick. I think the US was probably my biggest test. I am glad I had the US test and the French, because I needed that preparation before this Australia game.

“Caitlin seems to be more in the 10 role at the moment, but also she can play on the left and she is a very good player and very good on the ball. She is a great player.

“But also I was looking at their left-winger, Vine, who is very quick, and Raso on the other side is very quick.

“They do have a very talented team up front and they are very quick and athletic, and very good on the ball.

“Of course in this World Cup, it’s the World Cup for a reason - any opponent that you are up against is going to be of a top standard. No matter what, you are going to have to be prepared.

“But with our five at the back, we nearly have the two centre-backs covering the wide players more than me at times.

“So when watching the France game, I was just focusing on them but also the full-backs, because the full-backs will probably be pushing high, and me and Katie will probably try to push onto them.

“They have speed, they have a lot of speed everywhere. I’m just focusing on the 11-plus players as a whole and just seeing what they are about.

“We are a team that doesn’t allow too much space in behind. That’s what we kind of build upon and then try to move forward.

“So obviously we are probably going to stay the same way as we usually do it. They are a very transitional team, they seem to play off Sam Kerr and go in behind, but we’ll be ready for it, we’ll look at the videos and have our analysis, and we’ll be ready for it.”

Ballinasloe is a hotbed of sporting activity at the moment.

John Devine recently shone in midfield for the Irish rugby side who reached the U20 World Championships in South Africa; his earlier Grand Slam success hot on the heels of his brother Matthew last year.

Beibhinn Parsons is only slightly older (21) but went to school with Payne; with another future rugby star, Meabh Deely, the trio won a county title together for Ard Mhuire – in Gaelic Football.

Payne swam and ran too, but soccer had always thieved her heart.

“I’ve just been sent a few pictures from home,” she smiles.

“It started happening after I’d left, so I didn’t get to see it properly. In our community we always have support for the different players.”

Payne is this month’s poster girl.