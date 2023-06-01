‘I’m incredibly excited for next year’ – contract boost for Chloe Mustaki ahead of World Cup

Mustaki missed a chunk of the season with a groin injury but did return to feature in the final two games of the season as City won promotion back to the WSL. Out of contract, she was keen to have her future sorted before she linked up with the Ireland squad later this month for the World Cup build up, and the club today stated that she was signed up until 2025.

Boss Lauren Smith said, “We’re really pleased to have secured Chloe’s signature until 2025. She’s a talented player and brings some important experience that will be invaluable as we venture back into the Women’s Super League.”

"I’m thrilled to have signed a new contract with Bristol City," Mustaki said. "The coaching and club set-up is brilliant and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience in my first year as a professional footballer.

"Last season was a dream in many ways, with good people and an exceptionally talented group. I know that Lauren and the staff will want to build on that in the WSL, which makes me incredibly excited for next year. I’m really looking forward to getting back."

Compatriots Megan Connolly and Megan Walsh (Brighton) and Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa) have yet to secure their club futures as they were all released at the end of the season.