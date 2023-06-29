‘I’m gutted to not be part of the squad’ – Ireland star Aoife Mannion reveals World Cup heartbreak

Aoife Mannion has revealed her agony at missing out on the World Cup in Australia after running out of time in her fitness battle.

Boss Vera Pauw said this week that there was no chance for the Manchester United star being fit enough.

“Congratulations to all of the girls named in the Ireland team for the World Cup in Australia,” Mannion wrote on social media.

“Each player very deserving – what an incredible achievement for you and tour families. It has been a joy to be involved in a couple of camps over the past few months and witness a bit of the magic first hand…history makers…leading Ireland to our very first World Cup.

“I’m gutted to not be part of the squad. Recovering great from my recent minor injury but time wasn’t on my side this time around.

“Can’t wait to be back in a green short on the pitch…for now I will settle for wearing it over to Australia as a fan and following the girls around to support them from the stands. Good luck girls.”

Mannion confirmed her Irish international allegiance after playing under-age for England and was outstanding in two friendlies against China and the US, and had been touted as an automatic starter for the July 20th opener against Australia in Sydney.

However, she sustained an MCL in training towards the end of the domestic season and only returned to the pitch in the last week after removing a cast.

“She was not close at all,” said Pauw when deciding not to risk her. “No chance. And that's devastating. She flew in on Monday to have this last talk with medical staff, myself, with her.

“It was a very clear talk, she was very strong. We went back to all the specialists. 'Is there any opening?...' But the full 11 vs 11 contact would be just before the Australia game, or between the Australia and Canada games.

“That would be the first minutes of 11-a-side on the pitch, and that is too late. Unfortunately time ran out.

“She's in the return to play, and that return to play takes a certain time and the chance was zero. She could play five minutes maybe in the second or third game, but that's not enough for World Cup selection.”