‘I’m going to cut it out and put it in a frame’ – young fans thrilled as Ireland women’s squad land at Dublin Airport

Ireland supporter Holly O'Brien (14) from Cavan at Dublin Airport to welcome Republic of Ireland women's team home. Photo: Sportsfile

Louise Quinn poses for a photo with fans Megan (12) and Pixie O'Neill (6) from Dublin at Dublin Airport. Photo: Sportsfile

Manager Vera Pauw makes time for Ireland fans on return from the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin Airport was decked out in green, white and gold today as the Republic of Ireland women’s team landed back on Irish soil.

The team’s World Cup adventure came to an official end as the players, accompanied by manager Vera Pauw, arrived through the doors of Terminal 2 at around lunchtime.

A crowd of eager young fans holding signs, posters and tricolour flags, were waiting there to meet their heroes. But there was initial disappointment for some of the youngsters gathered as several of the players, including captain Katie McCabe, made their way quickly to the team bus without signing autographs. However, they did subsequently sign items which were handed onto the bus.

Upon arrival defender Niamh Fahey said the support both from home and abroad has been “overwhelming”.

She said the stand-out moment of the tournament was hearing the “roar” from Irish fans in their first game against Australia.

“The first game against Australia [was] packed out, and the amount of Irish fans... After Amhrán na Bhfiann, hearing that roar and the lift that it gave.

“We can’t be thankful enough. I’m lost for words. I can’t imagine what it would have been like if we had gotten even further.

“It’s been a whirlwind eight weeks, so I'm sure a bit of time away from each other will be nice.”

Niamh Fahey with supporters at Dublin Airport on the Republic of Ireland's return from the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia. Photo: Sportsfile

However, Fahey said the Vera Pauw controversy on whether the manager’s contract will be renewed has been a “distraction” and “it’s not up to the players” to decide.

“There has been a lot of talk about it but ultimately I would say we have had a fantastic World Cup and it’s an amazing achievement,” she said.

“Contract talks are not up and it’s not up to the players, it’s up to the FAI to decide and to be honest, all of us players thank Vera for everything that has gotten us here to this point.

“We have been a team, we have had an amazing World Cup, and look at the legacy that is going to leave. So that’s in the FAI’s hands – it has nothing to do with players.

“For the players, it’s been a distraction, the players haven't even thought about it. We have been concentrating on the games, full focus on that and enjoying the World Cup. As a team, with Vera and with everyone, we have done a fantastic job together.”

There was some disappointment for young fans left without an autograph as several players, including captain Katie McCabe walked through the arrival doors without signing autographs and quickly left the terminal hall with luggage in tow.

One young fan exchanged a brief moment with McCabe, as she gave her a blue bracelet which Katie put on her wrist while leaving the terminal.

A 52-seater bus waited outside the doors of the airport where young fans gathered.

To the delight of some fans, posters, flags and a soccer ball was passed on to the team bus for the team to sign and pass back out.

Holly O’Brien (14) from Co Cavan was one of the lucky fans to have her poster passed around the bus in the hope for a signature from Katie McCabe.

“I’m going to cut it out and put it in a frame,” she said of McCabe’s signature. “I have a picture wall of her so I’m going to have to put it by that.

Manager Vera Pauw at Dublin Airport on the Republic of Ireland's return from the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia. Photo: Sportsfile

“I had to get it on the bus because she just walked right by. I couldn't get her. I kept asking the Sky people and eventually got it on the bus. A few people signed it and a few signed my jersey,” she said.

The young fan said the women’s team are “so inspiring”. “I definitely hope I get to a World Cup, I’m always watching the matches. They played excellently and I’m very proud of them,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Sheridan family were up bright and early in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, painting a “welcome home” banner in their kitchen before travelling to Dublin to welcome home the squad in person.

Mother Yvonne Sheridan said: “They played their socks off. They were outstanding to watch.

“We have been watching all of the games and when we heard they were coming in, we said let’s go. We got to the kitchen table, made the banner and said we need to be going.

“We felt that they were outstanding, and the kids have been trying to replicate the skills they are seeing on the pitch in our house.

“This is only the beginning for them. They did themselves proud. We would have loved to have seen them get something in one of the games but it just wasn’t meant to be.”