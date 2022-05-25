‘I’m delighted to get the call-up’ – CJ Hamilton ‘buzzing’ to join Ireland squad

Ireland's newest recruit, Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton, says it's a dream come true to get the call-up for international football from Stephen Kenny.

The wide player was born in England but spent much of his life in Waterford before his family returned to the UK. He has never been capped at any level but after an impressive Championship season with Blackpool, he's got the call and is in the 27-man panel for the four UEFA Nations League games in June.

Ireland begin the four-game series away to Armenia on Saturday June 4, host Ukraine on Wednesday June 8 and Scotland on Saturday June 11, finishing up with a game away to Ukraine, to be played in the Polish city of Lodz, on Tuesday June 14.

“I was first contacted in March to ask if I would be interested in declaring myself for the Republic of Ireland and I was buzzing to get the call,” Hamilton told the Blackpool website.

“Everything has now been sorted and I’m looking forward to focusing on my football. It’s a dream to try and represent your country, so I’m delighted to get the call-up.

"Hopefully I can now go on to win my first cap. We have some big games coming up and would love to go far in the Nations League.”

Hamilton played GAA and underage soccer in his time in Waterford, even appearing in the Kennedy Cup but this is his first time to feature in an international squad.

IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County).