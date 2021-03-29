Jason Knight has given full backing to Stephen Kenny and said it's time that young players answered the call by delivering on the senior stage.

The 20-year-old Derby player is part of a new generation promoted from the U-21s that have been given responsibility by the under-fire Kenny.

He was involved in Saturday night's dreadful defeat to Luxembourg but feels that instead of using their youth as an excuse, the fresh faces should be doing more.

"I guess you can say that," said Knight, when asked if patience was required, "But us young lads coming through need to step up now. This is the international stage and you're here for a reason so it's down to us to ultimately perform and perform when we are asked to.

"It was really disappointing after the game on Saturday, a really really bad result against Luxembourg ultimately but we're looking forward to the game against Qatar tomorrow, and trying to put things right. There's a real energy to do that; you can sense it from around the group."

Knight accepted that need for results to improve but asserted he remains supportive of Kenny's broader vision for his team.

"I've been with Stephen since he brought me into the U-21s camp and I've seen the way he's worked for quite a bit now," he continued.

“We got some really good results with the 21s and unfortunately just missed out on qualification for the European Championships. I've seen him for quite a long time now, so I'm definitely still behind him.

"We can all see as players that he's trying to implement an attractive style of play for the senior international team and that's going to take time like anything does but we're really behind the manager at the moment and it's looking good so far. Obviously not the results but we can see we're going in the right place.

“Definitely it's a results-driven business that we're in and that's ultimately what matters. But you want to put good performances in ultimately as well and we're trying to blend it, but get the right results, ultimately.

“We've got some really, really talented players in the squad and really good footballers, so I don't think that's true at all (a suggestion Ireland don't have the players to operate in Kenny's preferred style).

"I think we can play a really good footballing system and we're just trying to bed it in.”

