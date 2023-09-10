‘I’m contracted until the end of the campaign’ – Stephen Kenny adamant he will stay in charge of Ireland for potential play-off

Stephen Kenny admits his future is out of his hands after the 2-1 Dutch defeat which ended their automatic qualification chances last night.

However, he insisted that he will remain in charge for the final three games in the campaign – and a potential play-off in March.

“Yeah I mean I’m contracted until the end of the campaign,” he said. “That’s my contract. So absolutely.

“But we don’t know if there is a play-off. So we don’t know if that is the case. We’re unsure if that is the case. So I can’t really make statements about the play-off because we don’t know whether we are in it or not.

“From my point of view, I’m not thinking about that now. I’m just disappointed we can’t finish in the top two. It’s gut-wrenching.”

Ireland’s play-off chances are hanging by a thread, not helped by the side’s poor Nations League campaign last year.

The FAI, who prematurely removed Mick McCarthy to install Kenny for an unsuccessful Euro 2020 play-off, must decide whether they must act in a similar fashion later this year should Ireland somehow enter another play-off.

The smattering of boos from the crowd before and after the game, as well as increasingly lukewarm Board support, may add urgency to their thinking.

The FAI are also seeking a new women’s boss after the controversial departure of Vera Pauw and they will be conscious of avoiding another drawn out managerial saga.

“We were absolutely excellent in the first-half and we pressed them right to the edge and every player gave everything in that period, they struggled to play through us and we got the goal early on which was a great confidence booster.

“We relentlessly pressed and we should have capitalised on a couple of opportunities to go two up and I couldn’t believe we conceded, it was such a frustrating goal to concede.

“They had a dominant period in the second-half for sure, Cody Gapko pushed Matt Doherty back and they got a stranglehold and we didn’t react with the level of intensity we had before. We should have been good enough.

“Sometimes against superior teams, they will inevitably have periods and we have to see that out, especially with Matt now in a back five. We need to see out that and they scored and that killed us.

“But we kept going to the end, a lot of crosses, they defended their box well, a lot of individuals running at them but I would have liked to create more than we did in that end period.”

Kenny said he didn’t plan for Shane Duffy to go up front late on. “it wasn’t an instruction,” he insisted.

“We committed man to man against Holland, you won’t see anyone trying to play Holland as aggressively as that.

“We expected Weghorst to play but Shane did well on Donyell Malen and his pace because that was a concern. But we knew they would have runners from deep and we could have dealt with those better than we did. We left space for them to potentially exploit, it’s either that or concede the ball and defend deep. There’s no half-way house, you either have to concede the ball and drop deep or really go for it like we did.”