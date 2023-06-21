‘I'm an ambitious person’ – Ireland’s Jason Knight to weigh up future at Derby

IRELAND midfielder Jason Knight admits it's a ‘fine line’ between staying loyal to Derby County and the possibility of a move away from the League One club this summer.

After Ireland boss Stephen Kenny said earlier this month he expects Knight to be on the move this summer and play at a higher level, the 22-year-old says he will take some time now to weigh up his future with the Rams following the international break.

Knight has become a mainstay for Derby since joining from Cabinteely in 2017, making 166 first-team appearances to date, as the club finished a point outside the play-off spots last term.

“Yeah, I heard those comments (by Kenny), but I have a year left on my contract,” said Knight, following Ireland’s 3-0 win over Gibraltar where he picked up Player of the Match.

“I'm an ambitious person, and I want to play at the highest level I can at club and international level. But Derby is a great club and there are a lot of great people at the club. I think there are foundations being built again to make it go up the levels. There are good times ahead at Derby, the club is in a good place now.

“It’s a fine line and I will have to assess everything in the summer. I will get away for a couple of weeks and shut my mind off and make the decision in the pre-season.”

“No, we haven’t,” Knight replied, when asked if he had spoken to the Ireland boss about his club future, aware that he may need to play at a higher level in order to keep his place in the national squad for upcoming qualifiers.

“We have just been focusing on the (Ireland) games. I might speak to him in the off-season and see what he says, but we haven’t really talked that much about it.

“I will take the manager’s advice, but I’m my own man as well. I need to make my own decision and I will live and die by them. We will see what happens.”

Kenny’s side put Friday’s damaging defeat in Greece behind them by picking up their first points of the Euro 2024 qualifying group last Monday against minnows Gibraltar.

Although the dreary 2-1 loss in Athens effectively ended Ireland’s hopes of automatic qualification, Knight believes a top two finish is still within the realms of possibility.

“It was tough, we know that we didn’t put on the right performance (v Greece) and didn’t get the right result,” added the Dubliner, with France (away) and the Netherlands (home) up next in September.

“The only way to respond to the critics was to go out and win (against Gibraltar) and that’s what we did. We can’t put it all down to the manager and the management team. We have to take responsibility as well and I think on Monday we stepped up.”

“We are only three games in, there’s still a lot of football to be played. You never know what happens in football. We have some really good looking games coming up in September and we’ll see what we can do.

“The team is really, really confident behind the scenes. It‘s down to the players to show that and get the results we need.”