‘I’m 30 years of age, like, getting a cap for Ireland. That’s massive’ – Laura Hughes

Ireland women's homeless team training before heading off to the upcoming five nations competition in Dundee. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand

Louise Lawless

To play on a street league team, you had to have been homeless, an ex-offender, or have had drug or alcohol dependency issues within the last two years, reckons Seán Kavanagh, the driving force behind Street Leagues Ireland.

To qualify for the Irish team, you have to be good.

