‘I’m 30 years of age, like, getting a cap for Ireland. That’s massive’ – Laura Hughes

To play on a street league team, you had to have been homeless, an ex-offender, or have had drug or alcohol dependency issues within the last two years, reckons Seán Kavanagh, the driving force behind Street Leagues Ireland.

To qualify for the Irish team, you have to be good.

From September 9-11, the Irish men and women’s street leagues teams are competing in the inaugural International Street Soccer Nations Cup in Dundee. The two teams will be among 16 competing sides, eight male and eight female from England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Sweden, Ivory Coast and an Afghanistan select.

Here, the routes players travelled down to get to this point fall away, and they are just footballers, players representing their country.

The tournament follows the traditional Homeless World Cup play, with four-a-side games played across 14 minutes, with a group stage and two separate knockout rounds for all teams. Following a competitive lead-up, the Irish women’s squad and management are looking forward to it.

“I can’t wait for it, buzzing for it. I’m 30 years of age, like, getting a cap for Ireland. That’s massive,” says Laura Hughes, player-manager for Moyross Ladies in Limerick.

“It’s gonna be good,” says Graham Tucker, manager of the women’s homeless team and former player (and captain) of the men’s.

“With the Covid, with the last couple years, there’d been nothing, so it’s great. I know the position they’re all in because I experienced it. It’s a great confidence builder for them, do you know what I mean? Good for self-esteem. All good to get back to playing. Going away, representing the country, it’s a brilliant experience.

“There’s a big stigma around homelessness and, you know, people that have been through addiction and stuff like that. This portrays it in a different way,” says Tucker. “But they’re some good footballers. They just went down that wrong road.”

Soccer can be a weekly five-a-side, a kick-about in the back garden, and for these players, it’s a signpost away from the wrong roads. “So just where I grew up and stuff, it wasn’t obviously as quiet as other places and stuff like that,” says Hayleigh Power, selected for the Irish Homeless team and also a player with Moyross Ladies in Limerick, “but I always, I just always had a football by my side. So even when there was crime, drugs and stuff going on, I never saw down that road, and football helped with that. So I was always, like, taken away because I was travelling to different places and playing football.

“It’s just the routine, the healthy routine,” she says. “It’s the feeling of excitement and stuff. Obviously, it’s football and it’s what I love and have always known. It’s actually brought me from a lot of bad places and dark places. It’s just the people around, the atmosphere, being committed to something and just for the love of football.

“When training is over on a Saturday, by the time Sunday comes around, I am excited for next Saturday to come.”

Hughes agrees. When she moved back home after being in foster care for nine years, she “kind of started taking the wrong turn,” but things changed “when I moved to a new school and started playing with the local soccer team.”

She adds: “When I first got out of foster care, like, where we lived was rough – we lived in Moyross – and then I was just trying to fit in with people and I was doing what they were doing, like, just trying to fit in. So with soccer, if I wasn’t behaving at home, my mom wouldn’t allow me to go to soccer. So that was kind of her way of getting me to be good.”

Now, she is playing in the Street League in Limerick and is involved with Moyross Ladies, working closely to bring other girls on board. “Some of them never played soccer before in their lives, but it’s just a social aspect, like, for them. So it’s good, like, for me. It’s giving back to the community that kind of helped me when I was growing up and struggling as well, like young girls, age of 14 up to like 46 on the team. So that’s brilliant.”

Outside of soccer, Hughes is a Garda Youth Diversion Project worker, helping children who come through the system.

“I would have a big passion for that now. I love that because I went through that Garda project when I was younger and they helped in guiding me down the right road as well.

“Like so, it’s kind of giving back and soccer for me is a massive thing. And even for young girls I work with now, like, they love soccer, never miss a session, never miss anything, but if you ask ’em to go do another sport or do an activity, even if it’s taking swimming or something, they just want to play soccer. Like, yeah, it’s cool. It’s great. And it’s all a bit of discipline as well, like, for young people, and even for me growing up.

“I probably would have been locked up by 17 or 18, so it rightly saved me.”

“Even though it’s tough, it’s tough in a good way,” says Power. “You feel so much better after it. And even when it feels like people are hard on you, it’s just because they believe in you and just want you to be successful. So, the tougher it is, I find it better. It’s a challenge then, and I like challenges.”

Appreciating how far they’ve come is pivotal, says Tucker. “Anyone is, you know, an inch away from going down the wrong road. I was lucky. Even though I went down the wrong road, I still played at a decent level.

“They [the women] get the chance. Everyone wants to stand and represent their country. I thought I had lost the chance, you know. I got it back, it changed my life. And that’s a stepping stone for them, too, so I know how they can, you know, achieve the same, the same thing.

“If someone sees something good in you, it gives you that … it encourages you. You know what I mean?”