‘I’ll have my boots with me’ – Hoops ace Neil Farrugia ready for call-up

Even on a well-earned break, the football boots and passport will be close to hand should they be needed as Shamrock Rovers man Neil Farrugia remains on alert for an Ireland call-up from Stephen Kenny’s stand-by list.

And the talented midfielder says that a spell in the senior Ireland squad for a training camp last month has not only shown him that he’s at the standard needed to play but has also given him a taste for more international success, having won an U-21 cap in 2018.

Two of the Rovers squad have international duty during the two-week break in the season. Roberto Lopes is with Cape Verde for an African Cup of Nations tie and Markus Poom is away with Estonia for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Wales and Azerbaijan.

Dubliner Farrugia – also eligible for Malta – didn’t make it into Kenny’s final squad but he is on stand-by.

“I won’t be going away far, but wherever I am going I’ll have my boots with me,” says Farrugia, who felt at home in that training camp in Bristol, held to keep Kenny’s players ticking over while running the eye over home-based players like Farrugia and Brian Maher.

“It was great going into the camp and training with the lads at a top level. I really enjoyed those three days – and I think I did OK. It was a step up but it was nothing that I don’t think I am capable of. It was a fast pace and the lads were sharp.

“It [international football] is a goal for me but these things can’t be controlled. But what I can do is just put in good performances and hopefully that will be enough.”

He had picked the brains of clubmate Jack Byrne – capped at senior level by Kenny and Mick McCarthy – to get an insight into what to expect.

“I spoke to Jack about his experience. Jack has been brilliant and if he keeps going, he could be in with a shout,” Farrugia says.

Kenny has repeatedly name-checked Farrugia as the home-based player most likely to get the nod, encouragement for him.

“All I can do is go out and perform in these games and perform to the best of my ability and whatever happens, happens. I can’t think too far ahead and those things are out of my control so as long as I keep putting in performances, we’ll see what happens,” he says, though Farrugia has rebuffed efforts from Malta to recruit him via the parentage rule.

“They expressed an interest, but I want to play for Ireland. A lot of international players have come in late so it’s not a closed door,” added Farrugia, also tipping ex-Hoop Liam Scales to make an impact as the Celtic player is in the squad.

“He has done really well and has been rewarded with these call-ups. Hopefully he will be capped soon. He’s paved the way.”