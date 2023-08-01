‘I’ll go back with my team’ – defiant Vera Pauw insists Nigeria draw isn’t her last game as pressure mounts

Ireland boss wants to stay on despite extra scrutiny following public rift with Katie McCabe

Vera Pauw insists she will attend the World Cup homecoming in Dublin’s O’Connell Street this Thursday and that she will remain as Irish manager.

And the Irish boss will be centrally involved in the review of the World Cup in Australia – even though she may not be in charge when the team begin their Nations League campaign against Northern Ireland at Lansdowne Road next month.

A chasm has developed between the coach and captain Katie McCabe after Pauw revealed publicly her skipper had urged her to withdraw Sinead Farrelly in the 70th minute of yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Nigeria in Brisbane.

“She’s not the coach,” insisted Pauw. “Sinead Farrelly was arguably the best player on the pitch at that moment, so I was not prepared to take the best player off.

“A player is allowed to be emotional, is allowed to say that, it’s fine. But during the game, I step back and analyse and make changes that are necessary.

“A player doesn’t ask and you refuse. A player can ask always, but as a coach it’s not a refusal, as a coach you make decisions on what is necessary.

“A player can say anything to the coach, at least to me. Why would we change?”

McCabe was reportedly alerted to these comments later and, in a social media post, displayed an emoji depicting a face with a zipped mouth.

Ireland finished their maiden World Cup campaign with a scoreless draw against a Nigerian side who qualified for the last 16.

Pauw’s contract expires at the end of the tournament later this month and the FAI have cooled on reappointing her, with their captain’s public display of displeasure sure adding to a sense that Pauw may not be kept on.

Tom Elmes, the assistant who is popular with the players, is an immediate candidate to assume the reins ahead of the September Aviva date if required.

Pauw is certainly not stepping down without a fight, however, and showdown talks with her squad and captain will begin when they all share a long two-flight journey back to Dublin this evening, ahead of Thursday’s homecoming.

“I don’t feel this is my last game because we are going home from the World Cup,” insisted the manager. “Why would I not be at the homecoming? I’ll go back with my team.”