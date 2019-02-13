Declan Rice's decision to declare for England over Ireland has sparked a huge reaction, with people from Gary Lineker to Kevin Kilbane weighing in on what is a huge setback for Irish football.

Declan Rice's decision to declare for England over Ireland has sparked a huge reaction, with people from Gary Lineker to Kevin Kilbane weighing in on what is a huge setback for Irish football.

'If you’re a 'proud Englishman', why play for us in the first place?' - Kevin Kilbane leads reaction to Declan Rice decision

Although Rice won three international caps for Ireland, he was still able to switch his international allegiance to England as his appearances were all in friendly matches.

The West Ham youngster, who has excelled in the Premier League this season, confirmed this afternoon that he wishes to play for Gareth Southgate's England team, in a huge blow to Mick McCarthy ahead of the Euro 2020 qualification campaign.

Rice released a statement explaining his choice, saying that he is of 'mixed nationality'.

Read more: 'I consider myself to be of mixed nationality' - Massive blow for Ireland as Declan Rice declares for England

"This has been an extremely difficult decision and in all honesty, one that I never expected to be making at this stage of my career," Rice said.

"Like so many people around the world, I consider myself to be of mixed nationality. I am a proud Englishman, having been born and raised in London. However, I am just as proud of my family's Irish heritage and my affinity and connection with the country.

Former Ireland midfielder Kevin Kilbane, who came out strongly against Rice playing for Ireland after the 20-year-old asked for more time to consider his options last September, didn't hold back in offering his opinion on the decision.

"If you’re a 'proud Englishman' then why play for us in the first place?," Kilbane said.

Speaking tonight on Virgin Media Sport, he added: "I can't understand his decision to play for us in the first place.

"The line that stands out for me is, 'I'm a proud Engishman' if you're a proud Englishman, don't come and play for us.

"It's been dragged on now for five-six months since he decided against taking the call-up for the Nations League. It was done then. I wouldn't have taken the decision to call him up again. He'd had his head turned. It was done.

"I would've taken that line out of the statement, if he doesn't want to antagonise people any further.

"Good luck to him but the suggestion that Mick McCarthy should go and chase, that Martin O'Neill should go and chase him. I don't buy that for one minute.

"I think FIFA have to seriously look at this rule that you can play for one nation and then declare for another.

"I don't believe any player should be able to do that and this makes a mockery of it and I think it makes a mockery of our system as well

"We are actively going over to England and targeting players knowing full well that they can make this decision, it was different 10-15 years ago.

"This stinks in my mind, how it has come about."

Here is a sample of some of the reaction to Declan Rice's big decision this afternoon.

If you’re a “proud Englishman” then why play for us in the first place? — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) February 13, 2019

He’s one of our own....He’s one of our own...Declan Rice....he’s one of our own. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 13, 2019

The Rice statement is very well crafted but - still - there's no doubt his legacy is that every English born young lad in the Irish set-up will now be viewed as a possible defector no matter what they say or do (anthem singing/badge kissing) because he went further than any other — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) February 13, 2019

"First they stole our potatoes, now they've stolen our Rice".



(As somebody once said, author unknown!) #DeclanRice #England — Oliver Callan (@olivercallan) February 13, 2019

Declan Rice happens to be just the type of midfielder England need if they’re going to keep progressing. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) February 13, 2019

No surprise Declan Rice has decided to declare for England. Rumour has it he decided last month.



Rules should change to stop situations like this in the future. Once you earn a cap for your country, that should be it. Shouldn’t be allowed to switch at a later date pic.twitter.com/pAtcV3Xkmw — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) February 13, 2019

Rice is today's story, but bigger story is system abuse.



Playing 23 times at age group level with lots of coaching hours/future planning invested, is troubling.



Simple rule. On signing pro, you chose your flag.



Avoids messing around people who also have "honesty and integrity" — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) February 13, 2019

I just hope we can move on now and concentrate on players who actually want to play for Ireland, let’s discuss it today and forget about him from tomorrow! #rice #Ireland — Andy Reid (@AndyReidXI) February 13, 2019

I WILL NEVER TURN MY BACK ON YOU IRELAND pic.twitter.com/23FH6d1oOi — David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) February 13, 2019

Online Editors