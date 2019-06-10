Ireland manager Mick McCarthy insisted he was a happy man after the 2-0 win over Gibraltar despite a poor performance at the Aviva Stadium.

'If you want me to be miserable, unlucky' - Mick McCarthy has defiant response to questions on ordinary Ireland

Ireland recorded their third win of the campaign as they reached the halfway stage unbeaten, after an own goal and a Robbie Brady header saw off the minnows.

However, not for the first time since the qualification group began, Ireland struggled to create chances in what was a lackluster encounter.

Still, Ireland lead Denmark by five points in Group D, albeit the Danes have played one game fewer.

Speaking on RTÉ after the game, the Ireland boss said he was delighted with the result.

"It feels great, I'm going on my holidays with ten points," McCarthy said.

"That was the total I had in my mind when we started. I'm happy."

RTÉ reporter pressed him on whether an improvement was needed going forward, as McCarthy expressed his surprise with his team's muted reaction after the final whistle.

"I'll settle for winning the next game against Switzerland," he answered.

"What's really disappointing is that I've a bunch of lads who came in there and it felt like we lost. The dressing room is all quiet. I said, 'what's wrong with you? We got the points we wanted to get'.

"The lads I've got have really worked hard and we have had a great three weeks. I've no criticism of them, they've been brilliant."

While the Ireland crowd were no doubt left disappointed by the lack of creativity on show at a sunny Aviva Stadium, McCarthy scoffed at the idea that his team need to be playing more exciting football in the face of a strong set of results.

"We made some great runs and were caught offside - but ultimately, we've one the game," McCarthy added.

"That's what I wanted. I'd have loved to have turned everybody on with some sexy football tonight it's a 2-0 win and ten points.

"Isn't it interesting how we have played better against the tough tests?," he continued.

"Played really well against Georgia and beat them, had a really good performance the other night and got a great point. I'm not worried about that, we'll play better against them. I'm not coming here to be miserable, if you want me to be that, unlucky. We won, ten points, see ya. They are all in my pocket by the way and I'm not giving any of them back."

