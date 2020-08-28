'If you look back, I've had some really good games' - Jeff Hendrick rejects criticism of post Euro '16 Ireland form

Jeff Hendrick has disputed the suggestion that he hasn't delivered for Ireland since Euro 2016 but feels that central responsibility at Newcastle will bring the best out of him.

The Dubliner is preparing to start a new adventure in the North-East following his free transfer move from Burnley.

He discussed the move today and touched on the perception of his standing in Ireland. There was mirth when Hendrick was linked with AC Milan, but the interest was genuine and the player feels the perception of his performances in green is harsh.

"It (Euros) probably was the best I played for Ireland," said Hendrick.

"People always say I have not shown up since then and that's crazy because I've probably played 34 times for Ireland since then.

"If you look back at the games, I've had some really good games but maybe in that tournament I was fairly new to the squad as well and I would have been one of the only Championship players starting in the Ireland team then so I wasn't as well known. I think I've played well since then."

Read More

Stephen Kenny has hinted that Hendrick will benefit from a more defined role and the player is hopeful that Steve Bruce will use him in a central position.

"If I’m not playing at the highest level and not playing regularly, then I’m not going to be fit or sharp enough to do the business for Ireland. I’d be playing catch up and it’s a tough thing to do. I need to be playing regularly.

"As a midfielder, I think I can break and get in the box," said the 28-year-old.

"I can definitely bring more goals than I have done in the last few years. I know it was difficult for me last season. I was on the right wing (for Burnley) and it was a bit different, and it was not a role I was used to as much. I always want to score more goals and that's something I want to bring and add to my game."

Hendrick said he had been working hard on his fitness during the summer, conscious that he wants to be in top shape for the Nations League double header that precedes the Premier League restart.

He may not be the only important Irish player on the move with talks ongoing about Matt Doherty's proposed transfer from Wolves to Spurs.

“It would be a fantastic move for him," said Hendrick.

"Matt's a great lad, he's done brilliantly there at Wolves. He's had many years there now and it would be nice if he gets that move.

"He's done an awful lot with Wolves – he's been promoted from League One to the Championship and the Championship to the Premier League and he helped them get into the Europa League.

“He scores goals from right wing-back, he defends, he's a big lad and I'll wish him all the best if it goes through. It would be great to see. He definitely deserves it."

Online Editors