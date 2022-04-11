'If you get a result here, that would be magic' - Vera Pauw on Ireland's Swedish test

Sweden’s players have instructions for how opponents can beat them on the collar of their jerseys.

But Ireland captain Katie McCabe insists that her side will do their utmost to put the Swedes to the pin of their collars in tomorrow night’s World Cup qualifier in Gothenburg.

For her, the sky is the limit as her side seek to build on their growing reputation by taking down a side her manager claims is arguably the best in the world.

Sweden need only a point to clinch their place at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand but Ireland are intent on spoiling the party in front of an expected sell-out 14,000 crowd at the Gamla Ullevi.

“We don’t go out playing these games to lose,” said the Arsenal star, before the side’s final training session this evening

“You want to come over here and do our best. I’d be gutted if we lost.

“We know that in qualifying campaigns we need to get big results. For us, it’s a massive game but we also know what we’re capable of.

“We’ll be fully focused on the gameplan and giving it 100 percent.”

McCabe hailed the support of Sky, who have produced the first ever mainstream advertisement to support the national team.

“This is the start of our journey. To have the first ever TV ad for the women’s team is exciting.

“It’s a fantastic thing. For us to grow the game, we need to be visible. For Sky to put those types of ad prior to games like this is fantastic.

“We got great support from the FAI, there is no chaos behind the scenes, or anything like that where maybe there was a few years ago.

“It is just up to us to fully focus on what we have to do on the pitch. It starts tomorrow night and goes right through to September when the campaign ends."

Ireland’s main focus is retaining firm control on their second-placed position ahead of Finland, which will earn them a play-off berth later this year.

Pauw will be forced into a defensive change after Savannah McCarthy’s injury and with back-ups like Diane Caldwell and Megan Campbell also injured, she may switch to a 4-4-2 while a goalkeeping change may also be considered.

Courtney Brosnan is under pressure from recent Brighton recruit, Megan Walsh, who impressed during the recent Pinatar Cup action and the Dutch woman was guarded when asked about a constantly fluid position.

"Megan did fantastically in Spain and will grow into the starting line up position,” she said.

"We are missing those defensive players of course. Everybody knows that. we need to find a solution and we will see tomorrow.

“But I am not a coach that is panicking for missing players because we need to do it with the players that are here. We have so much talent.

“Every player gives her all and will fight her way through the game. We will be ready tomorrow with the players we have.

“Let’s be realistic. Sweden are second in the ranking, Olympic finalists and arguably the best team in the world.

“We are ranked 30 so know what we’ll face tomorrow. We know they are a fantastic team, especially with all the players back in the squad. They are full strength and know what we’ll face.”

One of those players, Stina Blackstenius, is a team-mate of McCabe’s and caused Ireland havoc down the left flank in the narrow 1-0 win in Dublin last October.

“She has got a fantastic strengths and one of them is running in behind,” says McCabe. “It was the goal against Manchester United she scored getting on to a terrific through ball and slotted it home. That sums her up in a nutshell, how powerful she is and good at finishing.

“It isn't just Stina we have to look out for. They have a terrific squad of players. They are not number two in the world for no reason. We will try to nullify not just Stina but focus on how we will keep them quiet.”

Pauw’s side are not concerned with crashing the host’s party but finding their own reasons to celebrate.

“Spoiling the party for Sweden, we're not busy with that at all, at all,” the boss insists. “Because this is a massive game, and we have enough to face. If you get a result here, of course, that would be magic.”

Pauw's squad are currently second in the Group - 11 points behind Sweden with a game in hand. Sweden require a single point to secure qualification to next year's tournament.

The game will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 and worldwide on the RTÉ Player, kicking off at 17:30 Irish Time (18:30 local time).

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad





Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)