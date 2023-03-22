‘If you are a young player from the nationalist community, there’s a good chance you will play for the Republic’

Derry City legend Liam Coyle has warned the Irish FA they are powerless to stop more young players from a nationalist background choosing to play for the Republic of Ireland.

Cliftonville teenager Sean Moore looks to be the latest player to head south as he has opted to join up with the Republic of Ireland Under-19 squad, rather than Northern Ireland for this month’s Elite Group qualifying stages of the European Championships.

Moore declined an invitation to meet Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill to discuss his international future and to help in relation to his club career.

Although the Irish FA remain hopeful the 17-year-old will return to their set-up, it’s a significant setback in the ongoing battle to hold onto players who view the Republic as an enticing option.

Moore, one of the most talked about and sought after Irish League players this season, looks to be following in the footsteps of Mark Sykes, although the former Glenavon man played for Northern Ireland Under-19s and Under-21s before informing Ian Baraclough he was on the move after being approached by Republic boss Stephen Kenny.

As he is entitled to do under FIFA rules, Belfast-born Moore has chosen South over North despite having played in friendlies for the latter at Under-18 level.

In January, the Belfast Telegraph revealed that the Republic had made Moore a target and were determined to land a player who by that stage had generated much interest across the water and played a key role in making Cliftonville title challengers.

Former Brandywell hero Coyle made one Northern Ireland appearance in 1989 against Chile in a friendly at Windsor Park, following in the footsteps of his legendary father Fay who had represented Northern Ireland in the 1958 World Cup Finals in Sweden.

Since those more troubled times in the late 1980s, huge strides have been made in creating a more inclusive environment for all young players but Coyle still firmly believes the Irish FA are going to miss out on other talented young prospects like rising Reds star Moore.

“The Irish FA just have to deal with this situation because if you are a young player and come from the nationalist community, there’s a good chance you will play for the Republic,” argued Coyle whose career was badly curtailed by injury.

“There’s no escaping that fact. I do feel sorry for Michael O’Neill and I have spoken to him about this in the past.

“He’s frustrated because players are coming through the system and leaving but you aren’t going to change anything. Certain players will choose the Republic over Northern Ireland and that’s the reality.

“I don’t see how you can change anything unless you stop a lad switching by a certain age.

“But the rules are the rules and it’s allowed. Young players have a choice and that’s where we are.

“The Republic is more appealing to some players even though the country is in a better place than many years ago.

“Some players won’t feel comfortable playing at Windsor Park and standing for the National Anthem.

“If you are from a nationalist background you could end up getting abuse from both sides — some would say why are you playing for them?

“At least players have an option which should wipe out those concerns. All that stuff is taken out of equation if the player opts for the Republic.”

While pleased to see players gain international recognition, the 54-year-old adds: “I don’t really follow the international game — I have little interest in watching it. I think it has turned into a money-making scheme, which all football is now.

“I just find international football turgid — if it’s on the television I would probably turn it off.

“People ask me would I go to Windsor or the Aviva, but I have no interest, I wouldn’t give up a few hours of my life to go and watch the Republic.”

In 1988 Coyle burst onto the League of Ireland scene by scoring a hat-trick on his senior debut.

He played an influential role in the momentous 1988/89 campaign as Derry clinched the domestic treble when winning the League Cup, the League of Ireland Championship and the FAI Cup under the stewardship of Jim McLaughlin.

The Derry man won the FAI Cup in 1995 and a League title in 1997 under Felix Healy before scoring the winner against Shamrock Rovers in the 2002 decider.

Coyle also had spells with Omagh Town and Glentoran as well as a short stay at Coleraine. He picked up an Irish Cup medal with the Glens in 1996.

Now involved in commentary work for Radio Foyle, he follows the progress of his former clubs in both leagues.

The League of Ireland and the Northern Ireland Football League have agreed to introduce an all-island competition for women’s teams that will start this summer but the men’s tournaments, the Setanta Cup and Unite the Union Champions Cup, were shelved.

Scheduling issues and fading interest have helped to torpedo those tournaments and Coyle doesn’t see any appetite for a cross-border competition.

“I do keep an eye on both leagues, my old club Glentoran and Cliftonville as Paddy McLaughlin is a friend of mine,” he says. “I played for the Glens and also keep an eye on those results.

“I was retired and missed the Setanta Cup games.

“I think that competition blew itself out and I don’t think the interest is there anymore for it.

“It was a bit of a money-spinner at the start but huge funding comes from Europe now and teams aren’t prepared to take on another tournament – it wouldn’t be very appetising for them.

“An all Island League was also talked about but that’s unlikely to happen as well.

“When both leagues were struggling, the Setanta Cup made sense but after the pandemic the crowds are back and Shamrock Rovers have enjoyed very lucrative success in Europe.

“An all-island Cup competition wouldn’t be financially viable unless there is a major financial incentive but I just don’t see the appetite for it. I think that race is run.

“You have two different seasons and the Irish League clubs lost interest in it. What is the incentive to go to Cork on a Monday night?

“I can’t see it coming back and talking to people in Derry I don’t think there’s much demand for it.”