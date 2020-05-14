| 5°C Dublin

'If they slack off now it can be a major problem' - Ireland U19 boss Tom Mohan sure next generation will keep focus

Tom Mohan has good advice for Ireland's young talent and is also educating our future coaches, which will help the development of the game here. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Tom Mohan has good advice for Ireland&rsquo;s young talent and is also educating our future coaches, which will help the development of the game here. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Tom Mohan has good advice for Ireland’s young talent and is also educating our future coaches, which will help the development of the game here. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Tom Mohan has good advice for Ireland’s young talent and is also educating our future coaches, which will help the development of the game here. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The Covid-19 shutdown has halted the careers of a promising generation of Irish footballers at a crucial time.

But Tom Mohan is sure that the mental strength of the group that has broken into the upper echelons of the English game will ensure they overcome it.

As Ireland U-19 manager, Mohan deals with players who are at a crossroads in their careers, a stage where contracts are won and lost – and individuals start to deal with the elation of promotion to senior teams or the rejection of being released.