‘If they can get up to the senior squad, I can too’ – U-21 Maher hoping to emulate goalkeeping colleagues

Picture yourself as 20-year-old Brian Maher, goalkeeper for Bray Wanderers and Ireland’s U-21’s.

But knowing that ahead of you, in the senior team set-up, are three outstanding goalkeepers, Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers.

Never mind the fact that Kelleher and Travers are just a couple of years older than you, Bazunu is more than a year your junior.

“It doesn’t bother me,” says Dubliner Maher as he prepares with the Irish Under 21 team to face Luxembourg on Friday at Tallaght Stadium.

“I’ve trained with those lads, been in squads with them, if they can get up to the senior squad, I can too. All I can do is play well with Bray and Ireland, keep clean sheets, win matches and that’s it.

“All of the lads in our group have noticed how many players from the last under-21 team, Gavin [Bazunu], Jason Knight, Jayson Molumby, Troy Parrott are now with the senior squad. You can make the jump.”

First though, Ireland need to take three points off Luxembourg, something they failed to do last month in the away match. “Look, it’s not very often that you play a country back to back in international football, but here we are.

“The end goal is to qualify. We wouldn’t be in the team-room if we didn’t want to get to Romania and Gerogia in the summer of 2023. We’ve a game away to Montenegro next week and then we play games against Italy and Sweden next month.”

“I’m sorry to be boring about it,” Maher adds with a chuckle, “but all we really interested in Luxembourg, we’ll look to the other matches as soon as this one is over.”

Maher will surely be playing out in Podgorica if his manager Jim Crawford has to take an Irish-based team out to the match because Montenegro will not allow people living in Britain or Germany into their country - the two nations are on a Covid Red list.

“Honestly, all that stuff is out of our control, I know the FAI are still working on it and there will be a conversation about it after Friday,” he said as the Association and the Dept of Foreign Affairs grapple with a situation where a country is not worried about who is or isn’t vaccinated - they are just not letting Irish footballers based in Britain into their country.

“I’ve been vaccinated,” said Maher, “but it is other people’s decision to do what they want. The rest is out of my hands.”