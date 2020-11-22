'If there is something negative you need to deal with it with each other, why expose the world to it?'

Vera Pauw admits that she would be let down by the release of information from within her Ireland senior women's international team's dressing room.

Stephen Kenny's senior squad has been the focus of attention due to an FAI internal probe into pre-match events for the friendly against England at Wembley. On Saturday, goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly was moved to issue a statement stating his anger that his name had been dragged into the affair, saying he was "absolutely furious and disgusted with the narrative and innuendo being created in the media that this decision is somehow linked with stories leaked to the press out of OUR dressing room"

“I can say with 100% certainty that I have never bleated to the media in 35 years as a player and coach and I’ve been in some pretty interesting dressing rooms." he added.

Pauw, in Dublin to prepare for a Euro qualifier at home to Germany on Tuesday week, says she is aware of the issue and would not look kindly on a leak.

"For every single coach, you agree when you start that things stay within the four walls," she said today, when asked if information being made public was a betrayal. "So it must be heartbreaking, not only for the staff but the whole team.

"Betrayal is a harsh word and we have an agreement that nothing goes out, only positive things go out. If there is something that's negative you need to deal with it with each other, why would you expose the world to it?"

Pauw was this morning still putting the final touches to her final squad for the game. The women's side are suffering from Covid-related issues as Kenny did in the recent three-game series with the men's team, though Pauw says she is "proud" that there have been no positive cases among her camp.

"We have four keepers in but that's down to Covid, we need to have everyone in the bubble so if there is an outbreak, one player gets infected, that we have goalkeepers in the bubble," she said.

"It's a big worry. We have Alli Murphy and Hayley Nolan [London City Lionesses] ruled out, not because they have Covid but they cannot come to camp, they have 14 days of isolation. We hope that Louise Quinn will come on Tuesday but they [Fiorentina] have a Covid case in their staff, in Italy, and she needs to isolate in the bubble with her team. If everything goes well, she comes in on Tuesday.

"Kyra Carusa [HB Hoge] is in Denmark, but as we know, no one can travel from Denmark to Ireland and we can't get an exemption so she is ruled out. Harriet Scott cannot travel in early because of her university demands and there is a Covid case around her so we're not sure if she has to isolate. So we are very much affected, though we have not had one case in our camp, not one player affected and we are very proud of that."

