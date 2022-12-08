| -0.2°C Dublin

If there are no repeats, the FAI’s €20,000 ‘Up the Ra’ fine may prove to be a price worth paying

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Ireland celebrate beating Scotland at Hampden Park to secure World Cup qualification. Subsequent celebrations in the dressingroom brought a stern rebuke from UEFA. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

The mid-morning edict from UEFA, with details of a €20,000 fine for the association over the singing of That Song by the Republic of Ireland women’s team would have dampened the mood in FAI HQ, as it arrived on the day of the association’s staff Christmas party in a city centre restaurant.

For a body that is €63.5million in debt, every cent counts so that twenty grand has to come from somewhere, and given the FAI’s stance that they “accept” the UEFA decision there is no appeal so they’ll take their punishment.

