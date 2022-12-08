The mid-morning edict from UEFA, with details of a €20,000 fine for the association over the singing of That Song by the Republic of Ireland women’s team would have dampened the mood in FAI HQ, as it arrived on the day of the association’s staff Christmas party in a city centre restaurant.

For a body that is €63.5million in debt, every cent counts so that twenty grand has to come from somewhere, and given the FAI’s stance that they “accept” the UEFA decision there is no appeal so they’ll take their punishment.

A fine was expected, though a €20,000 sanction appeared to be harsh: in 2016 the FAI were hit with a FIFA fine of just under €5,000 for “the display of a political symbol on the shirt”, that incident over a logo commemorating the 1916 Rising being included on the jersey for a senior men’s team friendly at home to Switzerland.

It does seem odd that a group in a dressing room, caught up in a moment of the celebration of an unprecedented success, singing one line of one song is deemed to be four times more offensive than 11 men wearing a shirt celebrating a violent rebellion (even the front cover of the match programme for that Swiss game had a nod to the Rising).

But it’s a sign that bodies like UEFA are more concerned about politics than before.

It’s FIFA’s responsibility to oversee off-field matters in Qatar – and their stance on the One Love armbands was quite something – but UEFA will be in charge for Euro 2024 in Germany, where issues like the war in Ukraine, Palestine, Kosovo and other hot topics will come into the conversation and maybe even onto the field: countries who cannot play each other in qualifying as they are separated for political reasons (Serbia and Kosovo for example) could end up facing each other at the finals, and if that were to happen, ‘Ooh ah up the ‘Ra’ would be incredibly tame compared to what will be said and sung over a Balkan dispute that’s as bitter today as ever.

The FAI were not the only ones in trouble with UEFA’s disciplinary unit today. Aside from the €20,000 fine for that ‘Up The Ra’ chant, they hit six European clubs with fines and other punishments (such as partial stadium closures) over recent games in UEFA competition.

After bad blood between rival fans in the first leg of the Borussia Dortmund-FC Copenhagen Champions League game, the second leg in Denmark last month was also tense and at times violent.

A banner was unfurled by Copenhagen fans accusing Dortmund supporters of “attacking families, kids and women”: that alone cost the Danish club €10,000 in a UEFA fine for “for transmitting a provocative message of an offensive nature”, Copenhagen fined €74,000 in total.

In that sense, the €20,000 fine for the FAI over one moment in Glasgow, which the squad and the association immediately apologised for, looks heavy-handed, though at least the matter is now closed.

But the fine can’t just be the end of the affair. An FAI statement today said they have “assured UEFA that all players and staff across all of our international teams have been, and will continue to be, reminded of their responsibilities every time they represent their country”.

Social media remains a real cause for concern for bodies like the FAI and club teams. Northern Ireland’s preparations for their Nations League games in September were hugely disrupted by off-field issues, when two players had to leave the camp over controversial social media posts.

International teams at all levels under the FAI’s control, male and female, will be reminded of what happened that night in Glasgow, how one line in one song put such a heavy cloud over the team’s success.

If there are no repeats, then €20,000 may end up as a price worth paying.