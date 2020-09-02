| 20.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

If Ireland fans thought that recent times were chaotic, Bulgaria have been brought to the depths of despair

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Bulgaria team prior to the friendly match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium last September. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Bulgaria team prior to the friendly match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium last September. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Bulgaria team prior to the friendly match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium last September. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Bulgaria team prior to the friendly match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium last September. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The handful of Bulgarian fans who were in Dublin last September to see a dreadful national side lose 3-1 to Ireland's B team must have been brought to the depths of despair.

They wondered if, with that shambolic display, a fourth straight defeat and a tenth successive game without a win, they had slumped to an all-time low.

But no, there was a lot more pain to come, no goals scored in the next three games and a painful 6-0 loss at home to England which really wounded Bulgarian football off the field as well as on it, due to the vile racist abuse showered in the direction of England's black players.

Related Content