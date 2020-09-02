The handful of Bulgarian fans who were in Dublin last September to see a dreadful national side lose 3-1 to Ireland's B team must have been brought to the depths of despair.

They wondered if, with that shambolic display, a fourth straight defeat and a tenth successive game without a win, they had slumped to an all-time low.

But no, there was a lot more pain to come, no goals scored in the next three games and a painful 6-0 loss at home to England which really wounded Bulgarian football off the field as well as on it, due to the vile racist abuse showered in the direction of England's black players.

That episode, the latest dark chapter in Bulgarian football's attitude to race, earned the Bulgarian FA a €75,000 fine from UEFA and an order to play their next home game behind closed doors. And the label of European football's pariah state when it came to racism.

If Ireland fans thought that recent times were chaotic, it's worth noting that Bulgaria had three different managers in 2019.

Imports

On the field of play it's tempting to label the Bulgarian side which faces Stephen Kenny's Ireland outfit in Sofia tomorrow as the worst in their modern history, a losing team with no major stars or even a single player in one of Europe's major leagues, a rookie manager trying to make the best of what he has, drawing players from a domestic league which is awash with cheap foreign imports.

Throw in problems related to Covid-19, such of their main defenders refusing a release for international duty due to the fact that he'd have to quarantine for 14 days upon his return, or the fact that their best striker (Cagliari's Kiril Despodov) is out as he's contracted coronavirus and Bulgaria really does look like the sick man of European football.

Students of the game there will state things have been worse than they are now. And just like when Bart Simpson could point out the exact moment that his sister broke Ralf Wiggum's heart live on TV, they can pinpoint the exact moment when football in Bulgaria was at its all-time low.

In October 2011 a 1-0 loss at home to Wales (Gareth Bale scored) was Bulgaria's fifth defeat in a row and they would plummet to the appalling placing of 85th in the world rankings, at a time when Giovanni Trapattoni's Ireland were 21st in the world (14th best side in Europe). A once-proud nation was ashamed to finish bottom of their qualifying group.

There was a time when Ireland and Bulgaria were evenly matched: after the 1994 World Cup finals, Ireland were ranked 13th in the world, Bulgaria one place behind on the back of their stunning display in the USA. They had players who were top class (Stoichkov at Barcelona, Kostadinov at Porto, Krasimir Balakov at Sporting Lisbon) in a side capable of beating France in the qualifiers and Germany in the finals.

Ireland's national team had peaks and troughs since then but never a fall as shocking as that of the Bulgarians: after Euro 96, Bulgaria qualified for just two of the next 11 major finals. The national team had six managers in six years (2010-16) including a disastrous and expensive flirtation with Lothar Matthaus.

The game there was in utter chaos in the 1990s and beyond, with crowd violence, match fixing and mafia-led takeovers of clubs: 15 club directors were murdered in a 20-year spell, one shot dead in 2005 by a sniper while celebrating a win for the team.

Boosted by cash injections from abroad, clubs in Bulgaria started to make headway in Europe, someone like Ludogorets emerging from the second division to qualify (twice) for the group stages of the Champions League.

But while some club sides prospered, the national team flopped, and Bulgarian players were no longer in demand abroad. When Ireland last played in Sofia, in 2009, they had four Premier League players in the side (Barbatov from Manchester United, Petrov and Bozhinov from Manchester City, Petrov from Aston Villa). Now, their most exciting player is Ivelin Popov, who plays for Sochi in Russia.

And many link the strength of the club game, with so many foreign players in the league, to the weakness of the national side. Dubliner Graham Carey is one of 13 foreigners at CSKA Sofia. In their most recent league game, champions Ludogorets didn't field a single Bulgarian-born player (though they did have Cicinho, a Brazilian who had adopted Bulgarian citizenship) and even the second division (where former Ireland U21 cap Conor Henderson plays) is packed with imports, many from Brazil.

Upswing

For all that, Kenny has done his homework on Bulgaria and fears it's too easy to write them off, noting an upswing under their new manager.

"I think they are a much stronger squad than they were. They have left out their players who were maybe at the latter end of their career and they have gone with a younger, more vibrant squad, but not too young, players that have still played a lot of games. I have been impressed with their forward players," Kenny says.

"They are very diligent and well-drilled and they hit you on the break with the four players, their centre forward and the wide players. They have a lot of options and a young midfield player as well who could be going to Barcelona who has been good for them. They are a good team and we'll have our work cut out going there, we'll have to play well."

McCarthy got the joint-highest win of his reign at home to Bulgaria, a game where Ireland's second string barely broke sweat. Tomorrow will see just how much a poor Bulgarian side have come on since then, and if Kenny's players can shrug off the assumption of a win to produce a top display against a footballing nation trying to prove they are no longer a laughing stock.