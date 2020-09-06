| 14.7°C Dublin

If Finland was an audition for Ireland's midfielders, they fluffed their lines

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Ireland's Harry Arter and Finland's Teemu Pukki battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group 4, League B match at the Aviva Stadium

When Ireland racked up stress-free 3-0 wins over Finland in the early 2000s, the midfield did a stint of national service and chipped in with a couple of goals which finished off the Finns.

A chance from midfield, never mind a goal, would have been welcomed with open arms by an empty Lansdowne Road on Stephen Kenny's home debut.

Two games in to Kenny's reign and it seems the Ireland manager knows what the question is, he's just not sure if the men he asks can answer it.