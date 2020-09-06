If Finland was an audition for Ireland's midfielders, they fluffed their lines

When Ireland racked up stress-free 3-0 wins over Finland in the early 2000s, the midfield did a stint of national service and chipped in with a couple of goals which finished off the Finns.

A chance from midfield, never mind a goal, would have been welcomed with open arms by an empty Lansdowne Road on Stephen Kenny's home debut.

Two games in to Kenny's reign and it seems the Ireland manager knows what the question is, he's just not sure if the men he asks can answer it.

It's also blatantly clear that there is an awful lot of work to be done, and time is needed for that work to be put in place.

Finland's Niko Hamalainen and Ireland's Callum Robinson battle for the ball

Finland's Niko Hamalainen and Ireland's Callum Robinson battle for the ball

For the second game in a row, the Irish midfield are more at ease in possession. It does not see possession of the ball as a curse, something to be dispatched as quickly as possible.

Kenny is trying to nurture something and long balls will ultimately cause a short circuit.

But it's missing also that bit of nous, bite, the ability to pick a lock against quite average opposition.

Frustration once again.

Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane and James McCarthy tried but failed in Bulgaria; Harry Arter, Jayson Molumby and Robbie Brady were given the chance against Finland.

Apart from some flurries, nothing to convince from the trio in the middle.

Yes, Irish players are in pre-season mode and will be fitter and sharper in a month's time. But most of those Finns are in the same boat fitness-wise yet handled those choppy waters with more comfort.

For his second game Kenny carried out a piece of surgery on the team which was savage, replacing his entire midfield.

Republic of Ireland's Aaron Connolly and Finland's Leo Vaisanen battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group 4, League B match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Republic of Ireland's Aaron Connolly and Finland's Leo Vaisanen battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group 4, League B match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Another blood transfusion may be needed if the team are to get past Slovakia next month and it's quite possible that, after putting it up to the new (Molumby) and those called in from the cold (McCarthy, Arter), Kenny could well go back to the old stagers (James McClean, Glenn Whelan) to find a way past Slovakia.

Or at least to stop Ireland being as soft a touch as Finland found us in Dublin.

The worry is that, despite asking six different players to start in the middle, Kenny is no closer to having his ideal midfield for that meeting with Slovakia next month.

Let's be clear: Slovakia are not a top-class international side. They will probably lose in Israel tonight.

But Bulgaria and Finland are also average - five of the starting XI for the Finns last night play for pretty average Scandinavian clubs, and their goalscorer is a only squad player with the fourth-worst team in Germany.

If Finland was an audition for Ireland's midfielders, they fluffed their lines. Molumby was eager and enthusiastic but was also sloppy at times, fitness and experience lacking.

This will be part of his learning process, and he will be a big player for Ireland for the next decade, but his debut was more frustration than fortitude.

To his credit he kept trying, the Waterford native with a shot on 82 minutes, a rare foray forward for a tired Ireland side at that stage after a long spell of Finnish pressure.

His ability is not in doubt but he was not helped by a pallid display from Arter beside him.

Kenny showed, with his recall for Arter, that he was willing to give a second chance to those who had been cast aside.

He saw the job as a challenge to wrestle more out of under-achievers like Arter, McCarthy, Brady and Hendrick.

Arter played just once under McCarthy and while injury accounted for some of his absences, sources within the camp believe that McCarthy made his mind up on Arter's commitment and attitude when he opted out of an 11 v 11 game at one Ireland training camp, muttering about an injury which did not stop him from playing for his club days later.

There would be few tears shed if Arter did not wear green again for a while.

He was surrounded by opposing players who are not quite Premier League class - the Finnish central midfielders play for clubs in Scotland, Norway and Greece - but it was the Premier League veteran Arter who looked second-division material.

When Kenny took over from McCarthy he knew what areas were of concern. The goalkeeper and defence were not areas to worry about and with a batch of young and old strikers up front, the striking positions should come come good in time.

But that midfield is as much of a mess and a puzzle as the day that Martin O'Neill left the post.

Kenny wants to build something big for Irish football, but Irish football needs the team to beat Slovakia and qualify for Euro 2020.

Kenny is a realist as well as an idealist and he may decide that Whelan and McClean might answer the questions that had Arter and Hourihane stumped.