'If ever a team got out of jail... we were battered for 85 minutes' - Brian Kerr far from impressed with Ireland

Ireland battled back to secure a 1-1 draw with Serbia at the Aviva Stadium - but former Boys in Green manager Brian Kerr gave a scathing assessment of the home side's performance.

Stephen Kenny was on course to endure a fourth defeat in five World Cup qualifiers after a header from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic set Serbia on course for a win, until five minutes from time when the goal-scorer's clearance rebounded off Nikola Milenkovic and found the net.

The own goal sent the Aviva into a frenzy, with Kenny celebrating the stroke of luck wildly on the sideline, but speaking to Virgin Media Sport after the game, Kerr said he was far from impressed with the Irish performance.

"If ever a team got out of jail it was Ireland tonight," Kerr said.

"We got battered for 85 minutes. How Serbia didn't score another goal... you have to put it down to poor finishing and the brilliance of Gavin Bazunu. He made eight excellent saves in the match.

"There were times when they had 3 vs 1 and 4 vs 2, some of their attacking play was scintillating and really they should have been out of sight."

Tonight's result leaves Ireland with two points from five qualifiers, having also picked up a point in the 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan last weekend.

"It was an extraordinary goal and then we almost won the game with Omobamidele, but we were so outplayed," Kerr added.

"It was a hard watch. It wasn't very enjoyable."