If at first you don’t succeed . . . Troy, Troy again

Daniel McDonnell

Despite not impressing at club level, Parrott’s big performance has given Stephen Kenny a more welcome headache as he decides how to best use his squad

Stephen Kenny and Troy Parrott Expand

There has to be a shelf-life for the serious analysis of international matches with Andorra, with all due respect to the hard-working minnows.

But it’s possible that the manner of the victory on Thursday evening has created a few problems for Stephen Kenny.

Deciding whether to tinker with a winning formula is a welcome issue for the manager, when his mission to date has been an attempt to find one.

