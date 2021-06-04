There has to be a shelf-life for the serious analysis of international matches with Andorra, with all due respect to the hard-working minnows.

But it’s possible that the manner of the victory on Thursday evening has created a few problems for Stephen Kenny.

Deciding whether to tinker with a winning formula is a welcome issue for the manager, when his mission to date has been an attempt to find one.

There is minimal credit in the bank for seeing off the 158th-ranked side in the world, yet there must be a temptation to try and carry some momentum into Tuesday’s friendly with Hungary.

Yet it also risks diplomatic difficulties.

It was striking that Kenny emptied the bench with four minutes remaining against the principality. Shane Duffy, Harry Arter and Ryan Manning were only sent into the fray after Jason Knight’s goal gave Ireland a two-goal lead.

End of season tours can be a delicate balancing act for a manager. While players will all say they are proud to come away and get the opportunity to be around the national squad, hardened pros will expect to do more than just train. Matches are the motivation.

Admittedly, the squad members who didn’t get on the pitch at all in Andorra are all in the youthful category – Caoimhin Kelleher, Mark Travers, Jayson Molumby, Danny Mandroiu, Lee O’Connor, Chiedozie Ogbene and Andrew Omobamidele didn’t get to kick a ball. In an ideal world, there would be scope for all of the travelling party to see some action.

Expand Close Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Credit: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Credit: Sportsfile





But Kenny isn’t operating in an ideal world and while the Hungary game will obviously be a different animal in terms of time on the ball and the level of opponent, there is an argument for sticking with the side that played the bulk of the second half on Thursday.

That would see Daryl Horgan selected ahead of Ronan Curtis and Adam Idah leading the line in preference to James Collins although the Norwich striker may still need to be managed following his interrupted campaign.

Kenny’s issue with Josh Cullen and Conor Hourihane in the first half against Andorra was that they dropped too deep and created big gaps between midfield and attack in a game where Ireland should have been taking the initiative.

“They were receiving it in the full-back areas which sometimes can be very effective in controlling games against top class opposition but against opposition that are sitting off you, it’s not effective,” he explained.

But the intrigue in that case surrounds the deployment of Troy Parrott, the young man of the moment.

Read More

Kenny will have to accept criticism of the extremely stodgy showing in the first 55 minutes, yet one call he got right was giving Parrott the chance to shine.

It wasn’t a populist decision. After uninspiring loan spells at Millwall and Ipswich, he barely featured in pre-match discussions. Indeed, at Kenny’s squad announcement he spoke about ‘natural number tens’ McGrath and Mandroiu which left the impression that one of them – most likely McGrath – would come straight into it against the Andorrans.

Kenny did subsequently lose Callum Robinson and Aaron Connolly to injury, but it appears that he always had Parrott in mind for this fixture. He’s closer to a second striker than a normal ten in terms of style and there would be a gamble in playing him there against the Hungarians.

The Dubliner has mixed things around with formations and spoken of the importance of adaptability, but if he was to go with a flat back four on Tuesday then Cullen and Hourihane might need an extra body in there with them that is more comfortable in that department.

In fact, it could be any three from Cullen, Hourihane, Arter, Molumby and Jason Knight, a recognised central midfielder who Kenny has used out of position on the right side.

Perhaps a change of shape is inevitable. But there’s a compelling argument for finding room for Parrott in any permutation, and Horgan has similar claims.

Expand Close Ireland's Troy Parrott celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Andorra last night. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland's Troy Parrott celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Andorra last night. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In the case of Parrott, it makes sense from a longer term perspective. He may have endured an underwhelming year in the club sphere, but the chatter about Parrott comes from a genuine place. At underage level, he had a knack for popping up in the right place at the right time. Kenny referenced his crucial brace for the U-21s against Sweden in September 2019, a game that he actually started on the bench.

Interestingly, he also referenced how Parrott had filled into his frame since then and it might actually have taken his body time to adjust to that. It gives growing pains a literal meaning.

He did also state that the Belvedere product had failed to get a run in any particular position so it’s not just a case of trying to shoehorn him into the side no matter what. There has to be a method behind it.

Kenny did explain that the majority of the work on the training ground in Spain has been on creative movements. This was in the context of questions about slack set piece defending and the answer left the impression that the time has been used to prepare for scenarios going forward rather than situations against specific opponents.

That may change in preparation for Hungary, and the hope is that Parrott is part of the plan. Hype has perhaps saddled the striker with unfair expectations, but this blaze of publicity is arguably welcome after a challenging season. The percentage call is to give the kid a shot at building on it.