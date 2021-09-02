‘I'd say we're in a nice place with the young lads coming through’ – Ireland U-21 boss Crawford positive on the future

IRELAND'S U-21 side take on the baton of international football, and try to lift the mood of a nation bruised by Wednesday's loss to Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers.

But ahead of Friday's European Championship qualifier away to Bosnia-Herzegovina, the first test on the road to the 2023 Euro finals, U-21 boss Jim Crawford says the game here is in a "good place" with the talent emerging.

Gavin Bazunu, Adam Idah, Troy Parrott, Aaron Connolly, Andrew Omobamidele and Nathan Collins were all in Portugal on senior duty even though they are still eligible for the U-21s, so Crawford has to cope without those players for a double header away to Bosnia and Luxembourg, but he was heartened by what he saw in Faro.

"It was some stage for them to perform and I have to say it was a fantastic effort by each and every one of them," Crawford said today from the team's base in Bosnia.

"Gavin's penalty save, it's funny, we were all watching the game last night and I think everybody in the room had a really good feeling he would save it. It was fantastic for him.

"Throughout the team, I thought Dara O'Shea was outstanding until his injury. I thought he was a rock, some unbelievable blocks. I thought Aaron Connolly was a threat, probably he could need more games but he is a serious threat. I thought Adam Idah was excellent. I thought he held it up at times when he really needed to, got us up to pitch, he was running the channels and causing all sorts of problems.

"I have to say it was a fantastic performance. I just sent Stephen a text last night, a heartfelt message saying it was a tough one to take, which it was, because I thought the performance was exceptional.

"But looking a little bit deeper into it, you've got to be excited. Jayson Molumby came on, and a lot of young players did well, so when you look past the result and all that, I'd say we're in a nice place with the young lads coming through," Crawford added.

With players like Idah and Omobamidele unavailable, Crawford will hand out a number of competitive U-21 debuts in Bosnia, with talents like Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Oisin McEntee (on loan to Greenock Morton), the Bohemians trio of Andy Lyons, Dawson Devoy and Ross Tierney as well as the exciting continental-based Conor Noss (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ryan Johansson (Fortuna Sittard) and Anselmo Garcia McNulty (Wolfsburg) all in line for their first competitive caps.

"Evan Ferguson is a boy with high potential, and we'll see what the next couple of days brings. Hopefully he can get off the mark and score a goal for us. There is no doubt about it, the ones that we have called up can. They are certainly a talented crop," added Crawford.

"I have absolutely no qualms, if needed, to play any of them, and that's been reinforced by the last couple of days that we've had training with them. They've been exceptional, the talent and the attitudes that they have, they are willing to learn from the information that you give them. They're sponges, they really are, this younger group that can still play with the U19s. They're just a pleasure to work with.

"I've spoken to them all and said that I've no qualms that if you're not starting, at any stage in a game I'll put them if they are needed, regardless of their age. "