'I'd say notably Seani Maguire played well' - McCarthy hails striker ahead of Denmark showdown

But Robbie Brady's hopes of a competitive return were damaged by a showing against New Zealand which suggested he remains short of the requisite match practice.

Derrick Williams, Maguire and sub Callum Robinson registered their first goals for Ireland in a 3-1 win at the Aviva.

Mick McCarthy hailed Maguire in the aftermath, stating he had given him food for thought by getting into promising positions from a left sided berth before a quality second half strike.

It means he has come into the frame for a role off the bench against the Danes.

By contrast, that is now the best that Brady can hope for. The Dubliner did have ambitions of forcing his way into the starting side.

"I think he needs more gametime. Is he really match hardened? He's not, and I think he felt that," said McCarthy.

"He (Brady) did some good things, and some not so good things. His work off the ball was always going to be tough for him because he's not been playing."

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Republic of Ireland v New Zealand - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 14, 2019 Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Maguire was given top marks in McCarthy's assessment, although he wasn't getting carried away due to the opposition.

"I'd say notably Seani Maguire played well," said McCarthy, while asserting that the level of this game should place any performances in context.

"I thought Alan Browne and Josh Cullen in the middle of the park were excellent. Kevin Long was remarkable as he hasn't played for his club.

"Denmark is a completely different fixture. They've lost once in 31 games. New Zealand haven't played a game in 18 months and it's a completely new team."

McCarthy said that Shamrock Rovers playmaker Jack Byrne 'did fine' and was also struck by the confidence of teenage debutant Troy Parrott even if he didn't quite enjoy a vintage evening.

"He didn't set the world on fire but what he did, I was really pleased with," said the manager, before joking about how the 17-year-old had impressed with a rendition of 'Stand By Me' on the eve of the match.

"He can stand up and sing, play football and he's good looking. Where did it all go wrong for him?" smiled the 60-year-old.

