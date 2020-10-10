'I'd rather miss than see one of my team-mates miss' - Alan Browne has no regrets about stepping up in shoot-out

Alan Browne has insisted he would rather have missed in the penalty shoot-out which cost the Republic of Ireland their Euro 2020 dream than see one of his team-mates do so.

The Preston midfielder and Tottenham full-back Matt Doherty both failed to convert their spot-kicks as the Republic went down 4-2 on penalties in Slovakia on Thursday night at the end of a tense play-off semi-final.

Browne said: “It’s disappointing. I’m as gutted about it as anyone else is, but I accepted the responsibility and it’s a privilege to have that pressure.

“Unfortunately it didn’t go in, it wasn’t meant to be, but I’d rather miss it than see one of my team-mates miss it.

“Obviously we would have liked to have won, but it just didn’t seem to be our night. We just couldn’t get that goal and then they nicked it in the end when it went to pens.

“I won’t dwell on it too much, but it’s a massive disappointment.”

