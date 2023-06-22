‘I’d love an aisle seat!’ – Amber Barrett hopes for World Cup nod after double against Zambia

Abbie Larkin and Claire O’Riordan hopeful shining displays can persuade Pauw that they can be a big hit Down Under

Amber Barrett notched her first goals since helping Ireland book their first ever World Cup appearance – and now she hopes her double can guarantee her place on the plane to Australia when manager Vera Pauw names her final 23-woman squad next Thursday.

“I’d love an aisle seat!” the Donegal woman told RTE after being named player of the match thanks to a second-half double which completed a comeback win against fellow World Cup debutants Zambia.

Her first effort was a penalty while the second was a delicate lob.

“I did miss a penalty in the Bundesliga this season and that was the first thing that came into my head,” she said.

“Megan Connolly gave me the nod as it is usually her who takes them when Katie McCabe is not playing. I haven’t scored since Scotland and it is a long time coming but Jesus it feels good.

“The first-half was difficult, we knew the Zambians would be difficult. We gave them the respect and they deserved to go 1-0 up because they were on top. We re-settled and stuck to our game-plan.

“And for my second goal, to be honest, it was Ciara Grant’s knock down, you can’t beat the Donegal connection! If you get it right, it’s great but if you knock it over the bar you’re the bad guy.”

Barrett was one of a host of striking options seeking to impress Pauw and she made the most of her opportunity after the returning Leanne Kiernan drew a first-half blank as a makeshift Irish side struggled against the powerful Africans.

“I cannot say that but we have been working together again, and the way she responds,” enthused Pauw, without revealing her hand ahead of next Thursday’s fraught final announcement.

18-year-old Abbie Larkin, who did her own chances little harm by growing into the game after a fitful first-half that mirrored the team’s struggles, is in no doubt her senior colleague had done enough to show her obvious worth.

“Amber is just a legend,” said the Rovers striker. “Literally a legend. She is unbelievable. She deserves everything she gets.”

As for her own chances of making the departure lounge next month, Larkin agreed that her ability to develop her strong running game as the game opened up in the second-half, aided by a raft of half-time changes, offered a significant boost to her chances.

“Yeah 100%,” said Larkin, whose snap shot from the edge of the box created the 47th minute levelling penalty for Barrett.

“I thought I did well in the first-half but I thought I had more to give, and was delighted to stay on. I was glad to get the chance to play and show more of what I am.

“When that ball came to me, I just seen it coming to me and I said I’m going to belt this and try to score.

“I didn’t realise it hit her hand so Thank God the other girls said it. I’m glad I got it. It gave me a lot more confidence after that.

“It feels amazing. The shift the team put in, coming back from a goal down, credit to everyone and the subs who came on.

“It was great playing here as I play here for Rovers. I just went out to give my best and that’s all I can do.

“It’s going to be a wait, nerve-wracking. All I can do is my best and I think I proved myself today. All I can do is wait now and fingers crossed I have done enough.”

“Abbie is a player who needs to trust her own abilities and qualities a bit more,” offered Pauw to RTE.

“In the second-half she got free one on one. She needs to play from her feelings and creativity in the situation, that is her strength. And she responded very well.”

Claire O’Riordan also delivered a stirring reminder of her defensive qualities, as well as a thumping header to claim her first international goal, mimicking the Scottish Cup final goal that not only claimed the tin for Celtic but also prompted Pauw to bring her back into the squad.

“The most important thing for me was making sure I was fit and playing and that brought me here today and into the game,” said the Limerick woman.

“I don’t know how to put it into words, my first goal at home, and with my family in the crowd. And a pinpoint ball from Megan Connolly. I’m just happy to be able to contribute, scoring a goal and doing the best I could defensively.

“There will be nerves, we’ve a great group and staff behind us and all we can do is push ourselves in training.”

“Claire has come from so far,” added Pauw. “She had a major injury and came back, she wasn’t in the core group but she convinced us in the last couple of games and look at what she did today. After the Scottish Cup final, we needed an extra player and we couldn’t miss her.”

Pauw was relieved her side recovered from their early set-back to send their supporters home happy as she now begins the long, laborious negotiations with her staff to identify the final few places in her World Cup 23.

“Also the physical power of Zambia frightened them. Our first words in the dressing-room were fear of failure will mean you won’t succeed. You need fear of failure.

“We go into every game to win and it was very important to win this with so many players under huge pressure and they made it hard for themselves.

“At the end, we had problems with our pre-season as you could see, we could only make six changes and the way the players fought to the end was incredible.”