Mipo Odubeko has the option of switching his international registration to Nigeria and England. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

IRELAND U-21 boss Jim Crawford admits Nigeria could intensify their pursuit of Irish players as they try to profit from Mipo Odubeko’s international quandary.

The West Ham United teen has left Crawford and senior manager Stephen Kenny waiting on a decision, the Tallaght native’s reluctance traced back to being left out of the U-17 European Championship squad two years ago.

As Ireland’s goalscoring woes deepen at senior level, the spotlight has shone on Odubeko’s prolific record. He's led the scoring charts along the Premier League underage ladder, his most recent demonstration coming last month by bagging a hat-trick in the Hammer’s U-23 win over his former club Manchester United.

While the Dubliner basks in the acclaim he’s receiving from club boss David Myes, who handed the 18-year-old two first-team appearances last season, he’s not keen to embrace the attention shown by the Ireland managers.

For the second camp in a row, Crawford has had to work without the striker.

Ireland face Switzerland tomorrow, followed by two more friendlies against Australia on Wednesday and Denmark next Saturday. These are the last workouts before the 2023 European qualifiers begin away to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Luxembourg in early September.

Nigeria have already confirmed they plan on enticing Odubeko into their fold.

While Michael Obafemi snubbed the Super Eagles to remain with Ireland, other underage internationals of Nigerian heritage such as Jonathan Afolabi and Andrew Omobamidele are not yet tied to the country of their birth under FIFA's rules.

“That could happen but that's out of our control,” Crawford said today when asked about a Nigerian charm offensive.

“All we can do is to make sure that every player, no matter what their background is, every time they come into an Irish camp, they love putting on the green jersey and love being around the place.”

Read More

Crawford, who assumed the post when his boss Kenny stepped up to the senior role 13 months ago, would like the Odubeko situation resolved soon.

“We just want to put it to bed,” he asserted.

“I’d like to sit down with Mipo. Whether I can get over to the UK and have a chat with Mipo to see what his thoughts and plans are regarding international football…to get a concrete answer.”

“The conversation has been with his agent. Stephen has contacted his agent, I spoke to his agent and I received a text message from Mipo prior to the friendly in Wales in March, saying he was honoured to be selected.

“So I thought everything was okay. Then I spoke to the agent and afterwards, he just said, 'Look, we just want to give it a little bit of time' because if my memory serves me correctly, we had an agreement with West Ham that he'd done too much, too soon after coming back from an injury, so we said, 'Okay, we'll park up the Wales camp and have a chat with the agent', and he just said, 'Okay look, there's still a decision to be made and we want to take our time'.”

Republic of Ireland squad - Switzerland, Australia, Denmark

Goalkeepers: Sam Blair (Norwich City), Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), Dan Rose (Schalke 04)

Defenders: Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Shane Flynn (Leicester City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal), Lewis Richards (Wolves), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Midfielders: Bosun Lawal (Watford), Luca Connell (Celtic), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Alex Gilbert (Brentford), Conor Grant (Rochdale), Ryan Johansson (Sevilla), Conor Noss (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Louie Watson (Derby County)

Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Will Ferry (Southampton), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa).

U21 International Friendlies (all times are Irish times)

Switzerland v Republic of Ireland, May 30, KO 11:00, Dama de Noche Football Centre, Marbella, Spain (Live on Premier Sports 1/ FreeSports)

Australia v Republic of Ireland, June 2, KO 12:00, Marbella Football Centre, Marbella, Spain. (Live on Premier Sports 1/ FreeSports)

Republic of Ireland v Denmark, June 5, KO 17:00, Dama de Noche Football Centre, Marbella, Spain. (To be shown at 21.30pm on Premier Sports 1)