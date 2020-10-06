| 13°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I wouldn't listen too much to someone like Jason McAteer' - Aaron Connolly backs Stephen Kenny after criticism

Aaron Connolly has staunchly defended Stephen Kenny over criticism over his credentials. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Aaron Connolly has staunchly defended Stephen Kenny over criticism over his credentials. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Aaron Connolly has staunchly defended Stephen Kenny over criticism over his credentials. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Aaron Connolly has staunchly defended Stephen Kenny over criticism over his credentials. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kevin Palmer Twitter

AARON Connolly believes critics of Stephen Kenny will be forced to eat their words as he offered up a glowing endorsement of the Ireland manager's credentials ahead of the crunch European Championship play-off game in Slovakia on Thursday.

Speaking exclusively to Independent.ie at an EA Sports event to launch the new FIFA 2021 game, Brighton striker Connolly suggested snipes from former Ireland players such as Jason McAteer questioning Kenny's credentials to be Ireland boss are misplaced.

McAteer voiced his belief that senior Ireland players may question whether Kenny could shine in the Ireland job after admitting he was not impressed with Brian Kerr's 'basic' methods as he attempted to make the leap from Ireland's underage squad to the senior side during his playing days.