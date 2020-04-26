'I wouldn't hold it against him' - Liam Brady won't judge Stephen Kenny on Euro playoff

Former Ireland international Liam Brady says Stephen Kenny has to be given time to put his own stamp on the Irish senior team and should not be judged harshly if the side fail to achieve qualification for Euro 2020.

Brady, speaking on Today FM, said he felt sympathy for former team-mate Mick McCarthy as he didn't get to see the Euro 2020 campaign through, but Brady is eager to see how things work out under Kenny.

"I felt a bit sorry for Mick, I felt he did a decent job and he wasn't out of qualification, he still could have qualified, but with the contractual situation he was due to finish at the end of July and the FAI were in a bit of a dilemma, between a rock and a hard place, and they came down on the side of honouring Stephen Kenny's contract," Brady told Today FM.

"Stephen had done his work, he's been an excellent manager at Dundalk for many a year and he had a good season with the U-21s, it will be interesting but I wouldn't hold it against him if he doesn't qualify, it's a big ask to expect a new manager to come in and get the job done.

"We have games coming up in maybe October/November, that's what they are talking about, they might be behind closed doors which could suit us. Wouldn't it be great to win those two games as we'd have four games in Dublin at the Euros and it would be great to have the Irish team there.

"Postponing the Euros to 2021 was the right decision and hopefully we'll all be back to a normal life by then, and we can pick it up in 2021, wouldn't it be great if Ireland could qualify?"

Brady also said he's keen to see if Kenny can change the way Ireland play.

"It will be interesting to see if he can pull it off. We have had some very good managers, we had Trapattoni and Martin O'Neill, but they didn't really believe that we could do it [play a passing game], I think things did improve under Mick, we were trying to play out from the back, but Stephen is adamant that's the way it will be done, the question is whether we have the players at the back or in midfield who can handle that instruction, those tactics, to play it out, we have to watch that," Brady added.

"Trapattoni and Martin did qualify us for the Euros playing their way so you have to give credit where credit is due, that was success."

